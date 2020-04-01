Planned aerial burns continue in CQ national park

Planned aerial burns will be conducted within Mount Archer National Park, Flat Top Range Resources Reserve, Goodedulla National Park and Bouldercombe Gorge Resources Reserve.

QUEENSLAND Parks and Wildlife Service and Partnerships have been conducting planned aerial burning within Mount Archer National Park, Flat Top Range Resources Reserve, Goodedulla National Park and Bouldercombe Gorge Resources Reserve.

As a result, smoke may be seen in the Mount Archer, Rockhampton, Flat Top, Goodedulla and Bouldercombe areas in coming days.

The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads, so it is important that motorists in smoke affected areas drive safely to the conditions. Visitors and nearby residents should close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness.

For more information, call 4936 0570.