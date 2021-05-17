Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Smoke on Mount Archer from a planned burn on Monday, May 17. Picture: Melanie Plane
Smoke on Mount Archer from a planned burn on Monday, May 17. Picture: Melanie Plane
Environment

Planned burn blankets Rockhampton in smoke

Aden Stokes
17th May 2021 5:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Smoke can be seen across Rockhampton with a planned burn currently taking place on Mount Archer.

The Department of Environment and Science, through Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Partnerships, together with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised they would be conducting the burn along Pilbeam Drive, behind Frenchville Road around to First Turkey on Monday, May 17.

The intention of the burn was to reduce surface fuels on the forest floor to mitigate risk of wildlife.

Temporary closure of sections of Pilbeam Drive may be required to allow crews to safely conduct the burn.

Motorists in smoke affected areas are urged to drive safely to the conditions.

Visitors and nearby residents are advised to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness.

mount archer planned burn qpws smoke warning
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lane closures in place for Rocky roadworks

        Premium Content Lane closures in place for Rocky roadworks

        News The Department of Transport and Main Roads will undertake material testing in parts of Rockhampton until the end of the month.

        Man suffers hand injury while using circular saw

        Premium Content Man suffers hand injury while using circular saw

        Breaking Queensland Ambulance Service transported the man to hospital.

        Revealed: 16 groups share in funding for upgrades, events

        Premium Content Revealed: 16 groups share in funding for upgrades, events

        Community Nine organisations shared $62,921 while an additional $13,800 went toward seven...

        LSC to vote on controversial Ironpot waste facility

        Premium Content LSC to vote on controversial Ironpot waste facility

        Council News The council is set to vote on a controversial waste management facility between...