Planned burn blankets Rockhampton in smoke

Smoke on Mount Archer from a planned burn on Monday, May 17. Picture: Melanie Plane

Smoke can be seen across Rockhampton with a planned burn currently taking place on Mount Archer.

The Department of Environment and Science, through Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Partnerships, together with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised they would be conducting the burn along Pilbeam Drive, behind Frenchville Road around to First Turkey on Monday, May 17.

The intention of the burn was to reduce surface fuels on the forest floor to mitigate risk of wildlife.

Temporary closure of sections of Pilbeam Drive may be required to allow crews to safely conduct the burn.

Motorists in smoke affected areas are urged to drive safely to the conditions.

Visitors and nearby residents are advised to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness.