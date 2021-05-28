Planned burn for coastal town this weekend

Livingstone Shire Council, in partnership with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, will be conducting a planned burn in Emu Park on Saturday. Picture: Zizi Averill

Emu Park residents are being advised of a planned burn being conducted in the area on Saturday.

Livingstone Shire Council, in partnership with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, will conduct the burn on the corner of Brown Street and Hill Street.

The burn will cover an area of about 4.75 hectares and is an integral part of Livingstone Shire Council’s Annual Hazard Reduction Program.

The aim of the burn is to help reduce the amount of hazardous fuel in the area ahead of the fire season and to assist emergency services mitigate future fire risks.

A map of the planned burn on the corner of Brown Street and Hill Street, Emu Park.

Motorists in smoke affected areas are urged to drive safely to the conditions and to be mindful of fire crews working along the roadside.

Nearby residents are advised to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness.