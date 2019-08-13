Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will be conducting a planned burn within the North Keppel Island National Park area near Yeppoon today, weather permitting.
The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will be conducting a planned burn within the North Keppel Island National Park area near Yeppoon today, weather permitting. Ashley Carter
News

Planned burn near Yeppoon may create smoke hazard

Aden Stokes
by
13th Aug 2019 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will be conducting a planned burn within the North Keppel Island National Park area near Yeppoon today, weather permitting.

As a result, smoke may be seen in the Yeppoon and Keppel bay area.

The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas. It is part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

This will help reduce the intensity of any wildfires, and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads, so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Titanic twist in maiden win

    premium_icon Titanic twist in maiden win

    Sport He may be a 'big chubby guy' but looks can be deceiving as Joshua Cranks it up at Rocky Rumble

    • 13th Aug 2019 10:05 AM
    UPDATE: Man in hospital after crashing car into a building

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man in hospital after crashing car into a building

    Breaking Paramedics were called to a car crash into a building on Bolsover St

    • 13th Aug 2019 10:05 AM
    Sisters unlock their past like pieces of a jigsaw puzzle

    premium_icon Sisters unlock their past like pieces of a jigsaw puzzle

    News Irene Smith and sister Catherine join forces to reveal their past

    • 13th Aug 2019 10:00 AM
    COURT: 20 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

    premium_icon COURT: 20 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

    Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton court today