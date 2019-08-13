Planned burn near Yeppoon may create smoke hazard

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will be conducting a planned burn within the North Keppel Island National Park area near Yeppoon today, weather permitting.

THE Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will be conducting a planned burn within the North Keppel Island National Park area near Yeppoon today, weather permitting.

As a result, smoke may be seen in the Yeppoon and Keppel bay area.

The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas. It is part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

This will help reduce the intensity of any wildfires, and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads, so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions.