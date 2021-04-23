Menu
Planned burning today at Mount Archer National Park

Vanessa Jarrett
23rd Apr 2021 7:37 AM | Updated: 24th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Planned ground and aerial burning will be undertaken on Friday April 23 within the Mount Archer National Park and State Forest and Flat Top Range Resources Reserve.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Partnerships (QPWSP) advised it is a part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

As a result, smoke may be seen in the Mount Archer, Rockhampton and Flat Top Range areas.

Smoke may be visible in these areas over several days as fire moves around within containment lines.

The aim of this burning is to reduce the volume of forest fuels on ridgetops and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads so it is important that motorists in smoke affected areas drive safely to the conditions.

Visitors and nearby residents should close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness.

For more information, please call Rockhampton office of QPWS on (07) 4936 0570

