Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PLANNED: Controlled burns are taking place in Mount Archer National Park throughout Sunday.
PLANNED: Controlled burns are taking place in Mount Archer National Park throughout Sunday.
News

Planned burns for parts of CQ

Kaitlyn Smith
29th Mar 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS in areas surrounding Mount Archer National Park should expect to see smoke lingering around today.

It comes as Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Partnerships this morning announced their plans to conduct planned burning within Mount Archer National Park throughout Sunday.

The controlled burns are part of the annual hazard reduction and conservation management program for parks and forests in a bid to reduce the risk of wildfires and encourage regeneration.

People are advised that smoke may be seen in the Norman Gardens, Mount Archer and Rockhampton area.

Motorists are urged to remain vigilant on the roads as smoke affected areas may lead to decreased visibility.

Visitors and nearby residents are also reminded to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness.

controlled burns hazard reduction burn mount archer national park
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SUNDAY UPDATE: LSC election results and highlights

        premium_icon SUNDAY UPDATE: LSC election results and highlights

        News Challenger Andy Ireland leads Bill Ludwig with almost 70 percent of the votes counted..

        Police crack down on breaches to COVID-19 restrictions

        premium_icon Police crack down on breaches to COVID-19 restrictions

        News Penalties up to $13,345 will be given to those flouting public health directives to...

        ROLLING COVERAGE: RRC election results and highlights

        premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: RRC election results and highlights

        News More than one in three Queenslanders have cast their vote early with the polling...

        Deserted polling stations “a bit surreal” says Uni student

        premium_icon Deserted polling stations “a bit surreal” says Uni student

        News ”Normally there’s all these people handing flyers out”.