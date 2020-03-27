Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Planned burns will be conducted within Flat Top Range Resources Reserve and Mount Archer National Park from today.
Planned burns will be conducted within Flat Top Range Resources Reserve and Mount Archer National Park from today.
News

Planned burns to commence in CQ national park

Contributed
27th Mar 2020 9:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Parks and Wildlife Service and Partnerships will be conducting burns within Flat Top Range Resources Reserve and Mount Archer National Park from today, weather permitting, as part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

As a result, smoke may be seen in the Flat Top, Mount Archer and Rockhampton areas, including Norman Gardens, in coming days.

The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads, so it is important that motorists in smoke affected areas drive safely to the conditions. Visitors and nearby residents should close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness.

For more information, call 4936 0570.

mount archer national park planned burns queensland parks and wildlife services rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Business puts off 17 staff after losing millions

        premium_icon Business puts off 17 staff after losing millions

        Business Tim Buchholz has seen cyclones, floods and economic downturns – but today’s “apocalypse” of the coronavirus pandemic is nothing compared to them.

        COVID-19: Relief as no new cases for Central Queensland

        premium_icon COVID-19: Relief as no new cases for Central Queensland

        Breaking Central Queensland reports no new cases as the state total continues to rise.

        Rocky candidates’ plans for airport and boosting tourism

        premium_icon Rocky candidates’ plans for airport and boosting tourism

        News See how RRC's candidates plan to boost CQ tourism after COVID-19.

        Farewell Donnie: Precious Hope delivers emotional treble

        premium_icon Farewell Donnie: Precious Hope delivers emotional treble

        News Strict coronavirus restrictions will hit funeral for racing identity