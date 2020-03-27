Planned burns to commence in CQ national park

Planned burns will be conducted within Flat Top Range Resources Reserve and Mount Archer National Park from today.

Planned burns will be conducted within Flat Top Range Resources Reserve and Mount Archer National Park from today.

QUEENSLAND Parks and Wildlife Service and Partnerships will be conducting burns within Flat Top Range Resources Reserve and Mount Archer National Park from today, weather permitting, as part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

As a result, smoke may be seen in the Flat Top, Mount Archer and Rockhampton areas, including Norman Gardens, in coming days.

The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads, so it is important that motorists in smoke affected areas drive safely to the conditions. Visitors and nearby residents should close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness.

For more information, call 4936 0570.