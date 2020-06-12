Burn-off planned for land after resident raises concern

BCM NEWS 24/7/2011. Generic images of back-burning before fire season. Brisbane City Council hazard reduction burn in bushland at at Chermside's 7th Brigade Park. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

BCM NEWS 24/7/2011. Generic images of back-burning before fire season. Brisbane City Council hazard reduction burn in bushland at at Chermside's 7th Brigade Park. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Council in conjunction with Qld Fire & Emergency Services will carry out a mitigation burn in Emu Park on Saturday (weather permitting).

The planned burn is on a parcel of land at Henry St and is one of a number of hazard reduction burns to take place on Council-owned land.

Residents have previously raised concerns about the parcel of land with The Morning Bulletin, claiming it had not had a hazard reduction burn carried out in quite some time.

Resident Graham Miller has lived at Henry St for more than 20 years and he says in that time, he has never seen fire mitigation conducted on the Livingstone Shire Council owned-land adjacent to his property.

Mr Miller, an experienced Rural Fire Brigade member, said he was so concerned about the fuel build-up and potential bushfire risk that, if granted permission, he'd conduct the hazard reduction burns himself with assistance from local brigades.

READ MORE: Livingstone working with QFES on bushfire risk plan

Residents living near Henry Street are this weekend encouraged to follow the advice of health authorities if affected by smoke in the area.

Please visit: https://www.qld.gov.au/health/staying-healthy/environmental/after-adisaster/bushfires/bushfire-smoke-and-your-health