Planning for Browne Park upgrades ‘full steam ahead’

STADIUM DISCUSSION: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visited Browne Park and provided further clues regarding the future of the proposed new stadium upgrade. Leighton Smith

Planning for upgrades to Browne Park is "full steam ahead" despite funding for the project not being included in this year's state budget.

On Facebook, Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry criticised Tuesday's budget for, among other things, not allocating money to Browne Park.

"I am reading through the Queensland Labor Government's budget papers and once again, Central Queensland misses out due to this Brisbane-centric Labor Government," she said.

"This budget is a joke."

But Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke responded that "if Ms Landry had found the energy to pick up the phone and call [QRL Central Division manager] Rob Crow, she would have discovered that there is a lot of work being done on this to get it to the shovel ready stage".

Mr Crow said the project was indeed "full steam ahead" and he was working with Queensland Sport and Recreation to prepare for the first stage of construction.

"The design brief is all but ready," he said.

"The next step after that is to go to tender for a project manager and shortly after that a project architect.

"We're hoping that'll be in the next month or two."﻿

He said the design brief focused on making the most use of the space available for seating, sheds, catering, and more, as well as ensuring disabled access.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin, Mr O'Rourke said money for Browne Park would be in the next budget, and he expected "shovels in the ground" after next year's football season.

The State Government pledged $25 million to the Browne Park redevelopment before the 2020 election.

