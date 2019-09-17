Menu
The CBD of Mount Morgan and Rockhampton eligible for the Facade Improvement Scheme with grants of up to $5,000. Picture: RRC
News

Plans continue to grow for Mt Morgan

Vanessa Jarett
17th Sep 2019 3:53 PM
WITH less than three months to go until the festive season, planning has begun for Christmas campaigns.

Rockhampton Regional Council’s economic and tourism arm, Advance Rockhampton, will begin discussions with CBD business owners in Mt Morgan and Rockhampton to decorate their shop windows leading up to Christmas. This also aims to attract more people to shop in the CBD.

Also in Mount Morgan, Fox Video, the towns only video store, will undergo a renovation. It is the first building in the town to take up the funding in the Façade Improvement Scheme program.

Mount Morgan’s new art gallery, No.7 Gallery officially opened on August 30 and Advance Rockhampton is helping to facilitate art workshops.

A new local business and tourism map is in the final stages for Mount Morgan, to be circulated leading up to Christmas and school holidays. The map outlines key sights and things to see and do when visiting the township, as well as promoting upcoming Advance Mount Morgan initiatives such as introduction of Saratoga fingerlings to the Dam (fish rehabilitation program) and mountain bike trail.

Advance Rockhampton is also working to refresh the artwork and decals in the windows of vacant buildings in Rockhampton’s main st.

