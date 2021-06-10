Plans for $30m development next to Strand Hotel progress

These buildings will be demolished to make way for the $30 million Mint Apartments

Paperwork is progressing for the $30m residential and retail development near The Strand Hotel on the Yeppoon foreshore.

Mint Apartments was approved for development by Livingstone Shire Council in early 2020 for a seven storey, 45-unit complex.

An artist's impression of what the new $30m development next to Yeppoon's Strand Hotel would look like.

The complex will include food and drink outlets, retail shops on the ground level, two levels of car parking, top-level penthouses a rooftop pool deck and a tennis court.

The existing foreshore buildings from the bottle shop to Queen Street, including the brick holiday unit building with Jet James Art Gallery on the ground floor and the Lure Living cafe, will be demolished as the development will be built on this site.

Subject site of where the sales office would go.

Last week developer Brookport Holdings applied to council for a development permit for a sales office on the site of 12 Anzac Parade, where the holiday units and art gallery is.

It would be for the display of the units for sale and is expected to appeal to pedestrian traffic.

Site plan for the sales office for Mint Apartments at the Strand Hotel. Design: Tim Stewart Architects

The office would be temporary and would be removed once construction of the development began.

The development is expected to take 12 to 18 months to build.

