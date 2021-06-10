Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
These buildings will be demolished to make way for the $30 million Mint Apartments
These buildings will be demolished to make way for the $30 million Mint Apartments
News

Plans for $30m development next to Strand Hotel progress

Vanessa Jarrett
10th Jun 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Paperwork is progressing for the $30m residential and retail development near The Strand Hotel on the Yeppoon foreshore.

Mint Apartments was approved for development by Livingstone Shire Council in early 2020 for a seven storey, 45-unit complex.

An artist's impression of what the new $30m development next to Yeppoon's Strand Hotel would look like.
An artist's impression of what the new $30m development next to Yeppoon's Strand Hotel would look like.

The complex will include food and drink outlets, retail shops on the ground level, two levels of car parking, top-level penthouses a rooftop pool deck and a tennis court.

The existing foreshore buildings from the bottle shop to Queen Street, including the brick holiday unit building with Jet James Art Gallery on the ground floor and the Lure Living cafe, will be demolished as the development will be built on this site.

Subject site of where the sales office would go.
Subject site of where the sales office would go.

Last week developer Brookport Holdings applied to council for a development permit for a sales office on the site of 12 Anzac Parade, where the holiday units and art gallery is.

It would be for the display of the units for sale and is expected to appeal to pedestrian traffic.

Site plan for the sales office for Mint Apartments at the Strand Hotel. Design: Tim Stewart Architects
Site plan for the sales office for Mint Apartments at the Strand Hotel. Design: Tim Stewart Architects

The office would be temporary and would be removed once construction of the development began.

The development is expected to take 12 to 18 months to build.

More stories:

Strand embraces art in new space

Major Yeppoon foreshore development could start this year
$30m Capricorn Coast development clears final hurdle

Morning Bulletin subscribers, don’t forget to activate your Courier Mail subscription that comes free with your subscription

READ MORE: How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

$30m strand hotel development livingstone shire council development application mint apartments the strand hotel tmbdevelopment tmbdevelopmentapplications
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alleged murder case delayed due to pending report

        Premium Content Alleged murder case delayed due to pending report

        Crime Nigel John Gilliland has been accused of stabbing his former wife, Karen, to death.

        Woman who had dogs stolen hit by car

        Premium Content Woman who had dogs stolen hit by car

        News Reports suggested the woman saw her dogs and was subsequently hit by a car.

        ‘Truly disturbing’: Man doused in petrol and set on fire

        Premium Content ‘Truly disturbing’: Man doused in petrol and set on fire

        Crime WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT: The victim of a torching incident drove...

        Iconic Rockhampton hotel, distillery sells for a steal

        Premium Content Iconic Rockhampton hotel, distillery sells for a steal

        Business The property has been vacant for the past year and was sold with the attached...