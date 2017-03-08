Plans for CQUniversity's $15m super campus revealed

CQUniversity has revealed plans for its new super campus.

CQUNIVERSITY has revealed a plan to spend $15 million on a new super campus in Rockhampton.

All students and staff at the university's Canning St campus, which was formerly CQ TAFE before the uni absorbed it in 2014, will be moved to the Rockhampton North centre.

CQUniversity has revealed its plan to refurbish existing spaces on campus, and build a new training centre with a kitchen, restaurant and hair and beauty salons.

The university will invest its own money in the multi-million dollar project, but also hopes to work with industry and government to secure further funding.

CQUniversity's vice-chancellor, Professor Scott Bowman said the amount of tertiary options that would be available thanks to the project will be a state first.

"CQUniversity is the only university in Queensland to offer so many education pathways and delivering so many courses in the one place will have a positive flow-on effect for students, employers and the community as a whole.”

"The university is investing a considerable amount in this project, in particular the new trades training centre.

"We look forward to having a facility in Rockhampton that is as state-of-the-art as the facility we operate at our Mackay Ooralea campus.”

CQUniversity has revealed plans for its new super campus. Contributed

The project will have a strong focus on vocational training with trade students able to benefit from university level equipment as well as a newly built trade centre which will accommodate apprentices in areas such as engineering, electrical and construction.

"It will be an exceptional space for students and apprentices to undertake their training and it will also create a number of jobs during the construction phase,” Prof Bowman said.

"In addition, trades students will also be able to use the northside campus university facilities such as engineering labs - hence providing the best most high tech training in the country.”

Professor Bowman explained that plans are only in the initial stages but that he hoped work could start on the new facilities soon, so they could be up and running in 2018.

The vice-chancellor also said the university would seek to work with and consult the State Government, the community and industry to determine a plan for the future use of the Canning St site.

The university will release further plans for the new trades training centre and refurbishments at the Rockhampton North Campus as soon as a tender process has been finalised.

Community consultation sessions will be run later this year.