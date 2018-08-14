Plans for exciting Parkhurst development revealed

GROWTH AREA: Parkhurst Shopping Centre now has over 20,000 people through its doors each week.

GROWTH AREA: Parkhurst Shopping Centre now has over 20,000 people through its doors each week. Chris Ison ROK200618cparkhurst2

NORTHERN suburbs residents won't have far to drive for take-away if plans for a new drive-through fast food outlet at Parkhurst Town Centre are approved.

With more than 22,000 people coming through the centre weekly and consistent population growth, it's little wonder Parkhurst Town Centre developer Rod MacLeod has submitted a development application for the new outlet.

The proposed fast food restaurant and drive-through would be built in the corner of the existing car park, opposite the petrol station.

The proposed fast food outlet floorplan. Contributed

The location will also capture the thousands of people driving the Bruce Hwy through Parkhurst each day and would provide the first drive-through option before Glenmore

"There's a very large and growing population base out in these northern suburbs,” Mr MacLeod said.

"We've seen the centre growing with foot traffic and we are getting a lot of strong interest now with the changing economy in Central Queensland.

"This sort of thing will only add to that.”

The proposed fast food outlet at Parkhurst Town Centre. Contributed

In October, Stockland announced it would move ahead with a $575 million residential development at Parkhurst.

If approved, that will see 126 residential lots developed in the first stage with a further 2000 in subsequent stages.

Mr MacLeod is still in discussions with a number of fast food outlets, but wanted to push ahead with the development application before finalising an operator.

The application is still before Rockhampton Regional Council, but if approved Mr MacLeod said construction would start before the end of the year with an early 2019 opening date.

Given much of the infrastructure was put in place for the shopping centre construction, Mr MacLeod estimates construction of the fast food outlet to be around $400,000.