Plans for Grammar to share Rugby Park with Capras
The final master plan for the Rugby Park redevelopment has been submitted with plans for a $6 million synthetic running track, $3.5 multipurpose building, extra sporting field, lighting upgrades and flood proofing.
The industry standard facility would also be shared with the Central Queensland Capras.
Rockhampton Grammar School bought the facility next to Murray Lagoon for $832,700 in 2016 after the Central Queensland Rugby Union went into liquidation.
While the school owns the buildings, the field area is leased from the Rockhampton Regional Council and part of the lease conditions was to submit a final development plan by June 30, 2021.
It was moved at this week’s council meeting to endorse “option one” of the school’s Rugby Park capital development plan and a lease until 2051.
The development of the park is to provide a “sporting precinct to support the schools extensive co-curricular program …. that will benefit the wider Rockhampton sporting community and schools”.
The masterplan includes shared use with the CQ Capras which would be formalised through an official Memorandum of Understanding.
The upgrades would include an “industry standard training venue” for the Queensland Cup rugby league team.
The development is not expected to cost the council any money as Rockhampton Grammar School plans to fund all project work independently.
Issues around the encroachment for a third field into the botanic gardens were raised at the council meeting.
Councillors also raised a number of questions on the cost to council in water fees, if the carpark would remain open and the effects on the koala habitat.
It was also noted the development should be discussed with the nearby residents, particularly if three fields would be under lights.
RUGBY PARK CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT
Estimated costs:
STAGE ONE
- Third rectangular sporting field to the north of the main field: $300,000
- Administration building to include gym, office space and meeting rooms: $3.2 million
- Field lighting upgrades: $550,000
- Two-level multipurpose building with dressing rooms, umpires room, canteen, meeting, female facilities, offices, function space and viewing deck: $3.5 million
- Network transformer upgrade: $100,000
STAGE TWO
- Flood proofing of main field: To be determined
- AV upgrade to main oval: $50,000
- Equipment shed: $20,000
STAGE THREE
- Flood proof whole facility: To be determined
- Scoreboard for main field: $60,000
- Small seated grandstand: $40,000
STAGE FOUR
- Short stay options: To be determined
- Synthetic building track: $6 million