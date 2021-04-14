Plans for Grammar to share Rugby Park with Capras

The final master plan for the Rugby Park redevelopment has been submitted with plans for a $6 million synthetic running track, $3.5 multipurpose building, extra sporting field, lighting upgrades and flood proofing.

The industry standard facility would also be shared with the Central Queensland Capras.

Rockhampton Grammar School bought the facility next to Murray Lagoon for $832,700 in 2016 after the Central Queensland Rugby Union went into liquidation.

While the school owns the buildings, the field area is leased from the Rockhampton Regional Council and part of the lease conditions was to submit a final development plan by June 30, 2021.

Regional Rugby Championships, Rugby Park in 2019.

It was moved at this week’s council meeting to endorse “option one” of the school’s Rugby Park capital development plan and a lease until 2051.

The development of the park is to provide a “sporting precinct to support the schools extensive co-curricular program …. that will benefit the wider Rockhampton sporting community and schools”.

The masterplan includes shared use with the CQ Capras which would be formalised through an official Memorandum of Understanding.

The upgrades would include an “industry standard training venue” for the Queensland Cup rugby league team.

The development is not expected to cost the council any money as Rockhampton Grammar School plans to fund all project work independently.

Issues around the encroachment for a third field into the botanic gardens were raised at the council meeting.

Councillors also raised a number of questions on the cost to council in water fees, if the carpark would remain open and the effects on the koala habitat.

It was also noted the development should be discussed with the nearby residents, particularly if three fields would be under lights.

Long term master plan for Rugby Park by Thomson Adsett.

RUGBY PARK CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT

Estimated costs:

STAGE ONE

Third rectangular sporting field to the north of the main field: $300,000

Administration building to include gym, office space and meeting rooms: $3.2 million

Field lighting upgrades: $550,000

Two-level multipurpose building with dressing rooms, umpires room, canteen, meeting, female facilities, offices, function space and viewing deck: $3.5 million

Network transformer upgrade: $100,000

STAGE TWO

Flood proofing of main field: To be determined

AV upgrade to main oval: $50,000

Equipment shed: $20,000

STAGE THREE

Flood proof whole facility: To be determined

Scoreboard for main field: $60,000

Small seated grandstand: $40,000

STAGE FOUR