Plans for major new Cap Coast housing estate

SUBDIVISION SITE: The allotment at 90 Clayton Road is earmarked for development. Photo: Google.

A BID to turn a rural parcel of land at Lammermoor into a 34-lot subdivision will be tabled at Tuesday’s Livingstone Shire Council meeting.

It is a further sign that the Capricorn Coast continues to grow and follows Livingstone’s approval in September of an additional 119 homes at Sea Haven Estate.

The good news for those behind the latest Lammermoor proposal, at 90 Clayton Road, is their development application has council support at officer level.

Originally lodged in January last year as an application to turn one lot into 10 residential lots, the developers have now set their sights higher.

This comes after the council indicated that a higher density development would be considered more favourably in this location.

A larger-scale subdivision could connect to Livingstone’s sewer infrastructure due to its proximity to the network.

The 6.5 hectare Clayton Road allotment, while being zoned rural, is just over 5km from Yeppoon’s central business district and 1km from Lammermoor Beach.

It is also close to a number of schools.

At this stage the developers plan to retain the house currently there but they propose to remove the shed.

Livingstone green-lighting the expansion of Sea Haven Estate in September coincided with the release of property data which led Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll to predict the region was poised for “a decade of development.”

Ms Carroll said with the major projects coming online across Central Queensland - requiring substantial numbers of workers - growth in employment, housing and population was likely to continue for a decade or more.