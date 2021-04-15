Menu
Proposed renders of the facility at 46 Macquarie Street, Gracemere
Rural

Plans for new rural supplies store at Gracemere

Vanessa Jarrett
15th Apr 2021 10:05 AM
A warehouse to sell rural and agricultural supplies employing up to 10 staff members has been proposed for Gracemere.

The development application was lodged for 46 Macquarie Street, Gracemere, for Australian Independent Rural Retailers.

The company is Australian owned and operated by independent retailers with more 250 retailers across Australia.

It sells a range of animal health, crop and pasture protection, livestock, fencing, farm management, water, pet, equine and poultry products as the one-stop shop for farmers, growers, producers and pet owners.

The subject site is on a corner block with a total area of 13570 sqm and currently contains a few demountable buildings.

The proposal is for a warehouse facility with three separate buildings and associated ancillary offices and amenities, to be developed over two stages.

3D view of the rural supplies store by Rufus Design Group.
3D view of the rural supplies store by Rufus Design Group.

The first stage will include two warehouse buildings, which will both be six metres high, and the associated ancillary office and amenities area, sealed driveways, parking and landscaping.

Stage two will be for a third warehouse, which will have a 2170 sqm ground floor area.

The warehouses will connect to a covered loading area for deliveries.

There will no storage or handling of dangerous goods.

The proposed facility is expected to operate between 8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday and 8.30am to 12pm on Saturday.

The application notes a maximum of 10 staff members will be employed at the facility.

The development application was submitted by Gideon Town Planning to Rockhampton Regional Council and is now awaiting approval.

