Plans for old building to become cafe/bar and accommodation

Crystal Garner of Sophie's Inn is excited for her landlord's plans to expand the business. Trish Bowman

A FARNBOROUGH Rd shop will be converted into a cafe following Livingstone Shire Council approval this week.

There are also plans to develop the site into a thriving cafe/bar at the front of the property and four double- storey accommodation units at the rear.

A development application for 66 Farnborough Rd was first lodged in July 2018 and land use approved.

The site is next to Beachside 66 and R.M. Hair. The current business, Sophie's Inn, will be developed under the application.

Various rounds of paperwork have gone back and forth between council and the applicant, BAEL Building Design on behalf of Dwight Lawrence.

One of the files details a three-stage plan.

Stage 1: convert a small portion of the existing shop into a cafe capable of serving breakfast, coffee, drinks, sandwiches, burgers, cakes and snacks, provide footpath dining facilities and refurbish the existing shop areas.

The approved application is for stages one and two.

The application states: "The proposal is good use of the subject site and is a natural progression for the existing on-site commercial uses.”

The site has one road frontage, Farnborough Rd, and adjoins residential and commercial properties.

The adjoining property to the north is an uninhabitable dwelling that has been scheduled for demolition.

To the south, there are commercial operations - a takeaway food business and shop (Beachside 66 and RM Hair).

Other nearby uses include single dwellings, a caravan park, multiple dwellings, vacant land and council infrastructure.

The 2112sqm property is generally rectangular in shape and has direct access from the single road frontage. A single dwelling and a shop are currently on the site.

The shop building was a grocery store prior to 1947. Since that time a series of shops, beach-gear hire businesses and furniture stores have operated from the two buildings.

At the council meeting there was some discussions about on-site car parking as it was not included in the application.

It was pointed out that customers could park on each side of Farnborough Rd but some would have to cross the busy road.

The application mentions that "given that this application does not include any increase to the existing floor area it should not trigger the need for new and additional car parking spaces”.

"Additionally, there is simply no room on site to provide any car parks. The proposal utilises existing buildings and cannot encroach upon the existing dwelling to provide new parking spaces,” it states.

"There are also three or more commercial uses and food outlets within the direct vicinity of this proposed development that have not provided any on-site car parking.

The space inside Sophie's Inn, 66 Farnborough Rd, will be more of a cafe sapce with a smaller shop footprint. Trish Bowman

"It would be considered unfair to impose these car parking requirements on this project. We request that this proposal be approved with the current street parking.”

A public notification was printed in The Morning Bulletin for the application, and one submission was received regarding the on-site parking.

Councillor Glenda Mather questioned if it was necessary or possible to put in a pedestrian crossing, but a council officer said it would not be feasible.