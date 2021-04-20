Menu
Plans for pop-up wedding venue at farm shed on lakefront

Vanessa Jarrett
20th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
A Lake Mary farming shed might be transformed into a pop up wedding venue.

Plans have been submitted for 689 Lake Mary Road, Lake Mary, to be rezoned to a function facility.

The 168 hectare site already has a house and various farm sheds and it is proposed one of the sheds would be used as a pop up function facility.

Numerall Gardens would cater for weddings up to 100 people, business team building functions and school activities on the lake.

The report states catering from Whisk Catering in Yeppoon would be used when required.

Toilets would be temporary and would be bought it for functions and removed after.

Aerial image of the property. An existing shed is proposed to be the pop-up function facility.
The nearest dwelling to the site is 1.3km so noise is not an issue.

The report states the site would “add an attractive venue to the list of wedding or function venues in the shire and provide work opportunities for locals”.

The property last sold in 2015 for $1.6 million.

Brisbane-based company Allan Van Planning lodged the application with Livingstone Shire Council this month and is awaiting approval.

