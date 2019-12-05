Plans in the works for new Farnborough Beach access

Rowan King and his mates enjoy some four-wheel driving and surfing at Farnborough Beach.

AN alternate northern vehicle access to Farnborough Beach has been flagged as a possible solution to congestion problems and safety concerns.

Livingstone Shire Council didn’t commit to taking the issue to community consultation after it was raised by Cr Adam Belot at Tuesday’s meeting.

But that is still likely to happen down the track with councillors collectively deciding to let the matter “lay on the table” while more information is sought.

“We can’t consult (with the community) until we determine where there is an alternate access,” Mayor Bill Ludwig said.

Cr Belot said recent traffic counts had seen as many as 800-plus vehicle movements in one day traversing the existing Bangalee access to Farnborough Beach, in close proximity to families and other beach users which presented some safety concerns.

He said Farnborough Beach was becoming a more popular destination for surfing, fishing and swimming and it was reasonable to believe that vehicle movements would continue to increase.

“Safety is a huge issue and virtually all of the residents in the Bangalee area want council to look at other alternate northern accesses,” Cr Belot said.

“There’s the current northern access at Sandy Point/Corio Bay, but it’s not practical for accessing Farnborough Beach due to tidal influences and other factors.

“While there has been unsuccessful attempts in the past to look for alternate entry points onto Farnborough Beach with little success, I believe the time is right to revisit this issue and consultation with those directly affected should be undertaken to ascertain current community attitudes.”

Keen surfer and regular Farnborough Beach user Rowan King said there were a few issues with the Bangalee access.

“When you’re driving onto the beach, because of the crest, you can’t see cars coming up towards you,” the Rockhampton lawyer said.

“And because the track can get quite worn, the cars coming up have to have a fair bit of momentum and speed to get up, so being one lane, visibility is an issue.

“Equally when you’re coming off the beach, you can’t see the people coming onto it, including pedestrians.”