Plans progress for $700k indoor play centre in CQ town

Playground designs for Calvary Christian Church proposed play centre at its Emerald campus.

Playground designs for Calvary Christian Church proposed play centre at its Emerald campus.

Families in Emerald will soon have access to a large indoor play centre with three playgrounds, a cafe and airconditioning.

Emerald’s Calvary Christian Church is developing the project as an extension to its already established facilities at the corner of Roberts and Gladstone streets.

Pastor Wade Coop said an indoor play facility would be a huge benefit to families across the region, not just in Emerald.

Playground designs for Calvary Christian Church proposed play centre at its Emerald campus.

“Emerald’s very hot and it doesn’t have an indoor, airconditioned playground,” he said.

“The biggest and best playground to go to is at the botanic gardens, which is an awesome playground but in the heat of summer it’s just awful.

“When it is too hot, this will provide a place that families can come to.

“Mums can come down and have a coffee in the cafe, kids can go play, it will be a great place to make connections.”

The $700,000 development will house two party rooms and three different playgrounds for older children, toddlers, and babies.

It will be a 400 sqm building extended from the already established Bean Cafe, with extra cafe seating available in the fully airconditioned area.

Community members will have access to the facilities during the week and on Saturdays, with the play centre closing to the public on Sundays for church activities.

The fenced area marks the outline for the proposed indoor play centre at Calvary Christian Church's Emerald campus.

“It will be open as a business, which will help pay for the cost of the project and cover wages for baristas, a cook and other staff,” Mr Coop said.

The project, which has been in the pipeline for years, is a way for the church to support the Central Highlands community.

“Families move out here because of potential work in mining, farming, whatever it may be,” Mr Coop said.

“He goes off to work and she’s sitting at home, with no friends around. It’s very common.

“Even our Chat and Play ministry that we’re running now – mums keep coming back because it’s a friendly environment.

“It’s just another way for us to help our community.”

The mock up design for the indoor play centre at Calvary Christian Church's Emerald campus.

Mr Coop said the project had been delayed but would continue as soon as council approval was granted.

He said the team was expecting works to start in coming weeks, with the centre expected to be open about six months after works commence.

“The longer the start time is pushed out, the longer the open time is pushed out, but in an ideal world we’ll see this open in about six months,” Mr Coop said.