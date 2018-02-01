Menu
Plans revealed for huge changes at Rocky Airport

An Atlas Air 747 on the tarmac at Rockhampton airport.
Michelle Gately
by

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council's 20-year master plan for the airport has identified a need to reconfigure the terminal.

Although the terminal is considered adequate right now, the master plan which was published this week identified issues with lack of amenities and services in the departure lounge.

With only vending machines and two unisex toilets past the security screening check point, there is often a surge in passengers close to flight times overloading the facility and in the worst cases delaying flights.

 

A proposed design for the redeveloped Rockhampton Airport terminal to accommodate for passenger demands, from the 20-year master plan.
Several design solutions have been proposed in the master plan to combat these issues.

The first proposal would see the security point essentially reversed to give a new access point adjacent to the check-in area.

"Toilet amenities will be retrofitted to the under-utilised curved bays of the terminal frontage, and the existing food concession would be incorporated into, and consequently service, the secure departure lounge," the plan stated.

However, this would also remove the internal link between check-in and baggage claim services.

 

A proposed design for the redeveloped Rockhampton Airport terminal to accommodate for passenger demands, from the 20-year master plan.
A second proposal suggests the same changes to security, but with the internal link maintained and a second set of concession, snack and convenience stores created within a new departure area.

This option also incorporates options for airline member lounges to capitalise on business travel at the airport.

A third proposed redevelopment suggests relocation of concession and rental car kiosks, rather than an additional food service area.

Instead, a coffee cart would be situated in the main terminal with full service inside the departure lounge.

 

A proposed design for the redeveloped Rockhampton Airport terminal to accommodate for passenger demands, from the 20-year master plan.
A fourth option is to simply refurbish the existing departure space.

This option, proposed by council, doesn't include additional concessions or toilet facilities which are believed to be the main reason for delay.

The plan concludes that the terminal could be expanded to the north or south some time after the 20-year plan period.

With plans for Rockhampton to become a FIFO hub for the Galilee Basin, it's understood the northern end of the terminal and the dedicated entrance away from the commercial lounge will be ideal for FIFO operations.

 

A concept of how the Rockhampton Airport terminal could be developed in 20+ years. From the Rockhampton Regional Council airport master plan.
