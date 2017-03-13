Plans revealed for major Yeppoon development

THE future of a proposed neighbourhood centre is set to be decided by the Livingstone Shire Council as it reaches the next development stage.

The centre is proposed on a land parcel at the corner of Laceys Rd and the recently constructed Panorama Dr and includes a mix of commercial tenancies, a child care centre, service station and indoor sports facility.

Following the recent completion of the public notification period, the application is now in the final stage of the development assessment process, with council due to issue a decision in the coming weeks, principal planner of the site Gideon Genade says.

"Panorama Drive is a key road construction project of Livingstone Shire Council's, considered critical to meeting the current and future access needs of the residential population, specifically in Yeppoon's northern areas, which are presently only granted direct access via Farnborough Road,” he said.

"The proposed neighbourhood convenience centre has been designed to integrate with Panorama Drive.

"The centre incorporates aesthetically pleasing design elements including varied construction materials, subtropical landscaping and pedestrian awnings and walkways that will enhance the site's usability by customers, and improve its visual amenity and presentation to the public realm.

"Specifically, the centre will offer residents of Pacific Heights and surrounding areas access to a range of shops and convenience uses, including 1,470m2 gross floor area (GFA) of commercial space provided across six tenancies in three buildings, a service station with six filling positions and 81m2 GFA of supporting retail space, and a child care centre that will accommodate up to 70 children.”