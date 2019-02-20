Plans revealed for road closure and jetty for Wedge Island

SIGNED OFF: Permission has been granted by Livingstone Shire Council for the closing of a road to allow for the construction of a jetty on Wedge Island, near Emu Park.

SIGNED OFF: Permission has been granted by Livingstone Shire Council for the closing of a road to allow for the construction of a jetty on Wedge Island, near Emu Park. Ray White

A NEW jetty for Wedge Island is one step closer thanks to a decision by Livingstone Shire Council yesterday.

Wedge Island is located approximately six kilometres east of the town of Emu Park, and has a thirty metre wide esplanade (road reserve) running the full 2.5 kilometre perimeter of the island.

When the island went up for sale for less than half a million dollars in 2017, it attracted significant attention from around the world.

It was marketed as a private island which offered the perfect combination of ultimate privacy combined with accessibility, ultimate relaxation combined with adventure and ultimate luxury combined with affordability.

The two couples who purchased the property approached the council and State Government seeking permission to make improvements to the island - namely a jetty.

On January 31, Livingstone Shire Council received a request from the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy seeking its views on an application to permanently close approximately 414 square metres of road reserve adjoining Lot 134 on the island.

At present, the applicant's existing lease area and the area on which the applicant wished to construct the jetty were separated by the road reserve.

The department said the applicant was seeking an additional lease from the State for the purpose of constructing a jetty.

Under the Land Act 1994, the department may deal as a priority with an applicant applying for a State lease, if the applicant is the owner or lessee of an adjoining parcel of land.

In order for the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy to deal as a priority with the applicant, the proposed road closure must be undertaken and the land incorporated into the applicant's existing lease area.

Assessing the request, LSC engineers said the subject of the application was located on the western extremity of the island and coinciding with the current access from the occupied part of the island with the boat landing area.

They concluded that the proposed road closure did not negatively impact upon the current or future use or requirements for the esplanade.

Council officers were unable to identify any practical or philosophical reason to oppose the request, hence the councillors voted to approve the change.