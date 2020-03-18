Plans to expand major Rocky homewares store

SUPER Amart’s North Rockhampton store has lodged plans for a 500 sq m extension.

The development permit for a material change of use for extension for a showroom was lodged last month with Rockhampton Regional Council.

Reel Planning CQ submitted the application on behalf of the site owners, JVL Investment Group.

The development, at 530 Yaamba Rd, is to construct a warehouse expansion on the existing developed site to replace temporary shipping container storage currently located at the rear of the site.

The extension would initially be for ‘backroom’ storage and in the future could become showroom floor space.

The proposed 500sqm extension would be at the back of the Super Amart building.

It would be a 10m by 50m single storey addition to the eastern section of the building.

It would have a pitched roof to match the existing roof form.

The application notes the number of carparking spaces provided on the existing site exceeds the minimum requirement for the proposed gross floor area, meaning no extra car parks would be required.

As the proposed expansion is intended to provide additional warehouse storage space only, it is not expected that the development would generate any additional traffic.

The proposal maintains the building’s floor to ceiling height and does not change its interface with the street.

It is noted the primary entrance to the store would remain at the front of the building.

No new access works are required as the extension would use the existing access way.

The proposed built form would be largely screened from the street as it would be at the rear of the existing building.

The building itself has a footprint of 5220 sq m in the centre of the site.

The proposal is under assessment by Rockhampton council officers.