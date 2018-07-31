Plans to redevelop landmark business into eight-storey motel

THE Sunshine Coast Council has approved plans to redevelop the Mooloolaba Motel into a modernised, eight-storey accommodation provider.

Currently on site on the facing blocks of land at Brisbane Rd and Smith St is the motel and a block of residential apartments.

However a new proposal, prepared by town planing and development agency Adam and Sparkes on behalf of the landowner, Dixing International, includes plans for an upgrade to 89 rooms and 52 residential apartments.

Currently the site has approval for 59 motel rooms and 33 apartments.

The new plans include two restaurants, office spaces and opportunities for shop tenancies.

The motel will include a pool and health spa, a four-bedroom penthouse, a gym, sauna, cinema and 190 designated parks, according to the planning report.

The council made the decision to approve the application on July 23.

The Mooloolaba Motel was contacted for comment.