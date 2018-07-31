Menu
THE Sunshine Coast Council has approved plans to redevelop the Mooloolaba Motel into a modernised, eight-storey accommodation provider.
Sarah Barnham
Plans to redevelop landmark business into eight-storey motel

Sarah Barnham
by
31st Jul 2018 5:00 AM
THE Sunshine Coast Council has approved plans to redevelop the Mooloolaba Motel into a modernised, eight-storey accommodation provider.

Currently on site on the facing blocks of land at Brisbane Rd and Smith St is the motel and a block of residential apartments.

 

THE Sunshine Coast Council has approved plans to redevelop the Mooloolaba Motel into a modernised, eight-storey accommodation provider.
THE Sunshine Coast Council has approved plans to redevelop the Mooloolaba Motel into a modernised, eight-storey accommodation provider. Google Maps

However a new proposal, prepared by town planing and development agency Adam and Sparkes on behalf of the landowner, Dixing International, includes plans for an upgrade to 89 rooms and 52 residential apartments.

 

THE Sunshine Coast Council has approved plans to redevelop the Mooloolaba Motel into a modernised, eight-storey accommodation provider.
THE Sunshine Coast Council has approved plans to redevelop the Mooloolaba Motel into a modernised, eight-storey accommodation provider. Sarah Barnham

Currently the site has approval for 59 motel rooms and 33 apartments.

The new plans include two restaurants, office spaces and opportunities for shop tenancies.

The motel will include a pool and health spa, a four-bedroom penthouse, a gym, sauna, cinema and 190 designated parks, according to the planning report.

The council made the decision to approve the application on July 23.

The Mooloolaba Motel was contacted for comment.

