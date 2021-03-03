Plans underway for huge 2021 Rockhampton Agricultural Show

All the fun and fanfare of the Rockhampton Agricultural Show will be back in June.

Rockhampton region Mayor Tony Williams said a massive amount of work was underway to deliver the community a COVID Safe Agricultural Show with all the favourite attractions.

“There’ll be wood chopping, showjumping, fireworks, science shows, a petting zoo, and so much more – and still for the incredibly low entry price of $5,” Cr Williams said.

“There’ll be something on for everyone, whether you like sideshows and showbags, dagwood dogs and daring stunts, crafty competitions, or rides and reptile shows.

“We will also be looking to bring some new attractions to the event including Kiddies Kingdom, sheep shearing and build a scarecrow competitions.”

Advance Rockhampton’s manager of tourism and events Annette Pearce said expressions of interest would soon be released for sponsors, competitors, exhibitors and volunteers.

“The Rockhampton Agricultural Show wouldn’t be a success without the support of the community and we look forward to bringing back the show you know and love,” she said.

The 2021 Rockhampton Agricultural Show will be at the Rockhampton Showgrounds Wednesday June 9, Thursday June 10 and Friday June 11 with the People’s Day Public Holiday on the Thursday.

Keep an eye on the Rockhampton Agricultural Show Facebook or visit www.rockyshow.com.au for event announcements.