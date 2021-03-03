Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
2019 Rockhampton Agricultural Show Miss Showgirl Winner, Natasha Hodda, left, and Rural Ambassador Winner, Claire Patterson
2019 Rockhampton Agricultural Show Miss Showgirl Winner, Natasha Hodda, left, and Rural Ambassador Winner, Claire Patterson
Whats On

Plans underway for huge 2021 Rockhampton Agricultural Show

Staff writers
3rd Mar 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

All the fun and fanfare of the Rockhampton Agricultural Show will be back in June.

Rockhampton region Mayor Tony Williams said a massive amount of work was underway to deliver the community a COVID Safe Agricultural Show with all the favourite attractions.

“There’ll be wood chopping, showjumping, fireworks, science shows, a petting zoo, and so much more – and still for the incredibly low entry price of $5,” Cr Williams said.

“There’ll be something on for everyone, whether you like sideshows and showbags, dagwood dogs and daring stunts, crafty competitions, or rides and reptile shows.

“We will also be looking to bring some new attractions to the event including Kiddies Kingdom, sheep shearing and build a scarecrow competitions.”

Advance Rockhampton’s manager of tourism and events Annette Pearce said expressions of interest would soon be released for sponsors, competitors, exhibitors and volunteers.

“The Rockhampton Agricultural Show wouldn’t be a success without the support of the community and we look forward to bringing back the show you know and love,” she said.

The 2021 Rockhampton Agricultural Show will be at the Rockhampton Showgrounds Wednesday June 9, Thursday June 10 and Friday June 11 with the People’s Day Public Holiday on the Thursday.

Keep an eye on the Rockhampton Agricultural Show Facebook or visit www.rockyshow.com.au for event announcements.

advance rockhampton rockhampton agriculture show rockhampton show rockhampton whats on whats on rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DV victim so ‘worn down’ by abuse, she ran into traffic

        Premium Content DV victim so ‘worn down’ by abuse, she ran into traffic

        Crime A domestic violence offender, who became a father at 12 years old, blames his victims for his actions.

        Coach: What will help Grammar win prized rugby title

        Premium Content Coach: What will help Grammar win prized rugby title

        Rugby Union Who plays when, at Regional Rugby Championships in Rockhampton.

        Here’s how you can help clean up CQ this weekend

        Premium Content Here’s how you can help clean up CQ this weekend

        Environment A shocking 4687 cigarette butts were littered in CBD drains across CQ in...

        Key business groups join forces to make most of Rocky boom

        Premium Content Key business groups join forces to make most of Rocky boom

        Business A survey has been launched to understand what business owners in the region need to...