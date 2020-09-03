Plans unveiled for new restaurant and bar at The Edge

For Lease sign outside The Edge restaurant on Victoria Parade.

For Lease sign outside The Edge restaurant on Victoria Parade.

DINERS could soon be settling in for a meal or a drink at the restaurant and bar at The Edge Apartments, after it has been vacant for two years.

Amit Rana of TruFusion Indian Bar and Grill has recently signed a lease to take over the Victoria Parade premises.

He will be moving his restaurant from its current East St location, where he started his business in June 2018.

“When we got ourselves started in the restaurant business we had no idea, and we have learnt so much in the last two years,” he said.

“It’s been quite a journey.

“We didn’t want to do what everyone else was doing and play it safe, westernise and commercialise the food.

“We wanted to present our food and culture in a dignified and authentic manner.”

Mr Rana admits he “started at the bottom of the ladder” a couple of years ago but has now made his way to the top.

Online travel rating company TripAdvisor has 230 eateries listed in Rockhampton, with 140 of those dine in restaurants, and TruFusion has made its way to the top to be recently crowned number one.

“It is quite a recognition for us, I know we might not be as big as some places or people who have done this for decades or big funded companies with investors,” he said.

“In terms of customers satisfaction, the uniqueness we have is really good.”

Amit Rana is moving his TruFusion Indian Bar and Grill to restaurant space at The Edge Apartments.

Mr Rana was forced to close in March during the peak of COVID-19 and reopened in May.

He said he had really good support from the community and they were all eager to see him reopen.

They have regulars come from Yeppoon, Middlemount and Gladstone.

As the eatery’s popularity grows, it has begun to outgrow its current space.

“We wanted to take it to another level,” Mr Rana said.

The new riverfront location offers the perfect site.

“All the foot traffic and festivals we have are around this area, prime location, better view and more space,” he said.

As the restaurant and bar is below The Edge Apartments, Mr Rana will also expand his menu to offer breakfast for the first time, to appeal to hotel guests and the public.

It will be cafe style breakfast with traditional offerings such as bacon and eggs with a twist of subcontinental food, along with good coffee.

They will also be serving lunch and dinner, and tapas for a whiskey bar area.

Amit plans to expand his whiskey bar and offer more drinks at the new restaurant and bar.

TruFusion started with two staff, Mr Rana and his wife, and has now grown to 17 employees and the new space will also allow for more staff.

“It was a small, humble start but we and got here and it is up to us how far we take it, how dedicated we are and how much passion and drive (we have),” he said.

