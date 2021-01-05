Menu
The A4 highway west of Rockhampton
News

Plant hire Landy stolen on A4 highway overnight

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
5th Jan 2021 8:21 AM
8:20AM Police are in possession of a red Landcruiser which has been defaced.

It seems the thieves swapped one stolen car for another during last night’s vehicle theft at Westwood.

7:00AM Rockhampton police are on the lookout for a grey Toyota Landcruiser stolen from outside a Westwood motel room overnight.

They don’t know in which direction the 2003 model Landcruiser, registration number 386 TAF, is heading.

There was another theft overnight at Stanwell, possibly related.

