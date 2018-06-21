Plastic bag ban sweeps CQ region

EASY TO BE GREEN: Robert and Shirley White were happy to purchase reuseable bags for their first shop without plastic bags

EASY TO BE GREEN: Robert and Shirley White were happy to purchase reuseable bags for their first shop without plastic bags Trish Bowman

ROBERT and Shirley White joined the rest of Woolworths' customers yesterday to shop without single-use plastic bags.

The Yeppoon couple were delighted by the change, saying they believe the move by the supermarket giant should have happened sooner.

"We brought reuseable bags for the first time today and they are much better than the plastic bags,” MrWhite said.

"Our only concern now is if we will remember to bring them next time we come shopping.

"We used to send our plastic bags to St Vinnies, so we won't miss them particularly.

"I think it is much better to use something that is kinder to the environment.”

Woolworths yesterday banned single-use plastic bags from its stores nationwide.

Woolworths is now encouraging customers to use a reusable 99 cent Bag for Good. Money made from the sale of the new shopping bags will fund the company's Junior Landcare Grants Program.

Woolworths also promises if your green shopping bag gets damaged, it will replace it for free.

Matt Franich, Woolworths Queensland general manager, said the introduction of the new bags was a step in the right direction to creating a greener future.

"By working together with our customers, we are committed to moving towards a more sustainable future and we are proud to say that from today, the single-use plastic bag is gone for good in our stores,” MrFranich said.

Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch said Queenslanders used about one billion single-use plastic shopping bags every year.

"If you lined all of these up in a row one by one, it would extend from the New South Wales border to the top of the Cape more than 160times,” Ms Enoch said.

"The plastic bag ban is just one of the Palaszczuk Government's initiatives to tackle plastic pollution, which can have devastating effects on our environment, especially marine life.”

For more information about the plastic bag ban, visit the Queensland Government website www.qld.gov.au/plasticbagban.

Retailers are encouraged to visit the National Retail Association education website www.qldbagban.com.au