Plastic bag rage as CQ Woolies customers given wrong advice

BAG CONTROVERSY: Taylah Harrison doing her shopping with new environmentally friendly bags at Woolworths but other customers have encountered problems trying to reuse their old plastic bags.

THE implementation of the single-use plastic bag ban appears to be creating confusion in stores with some customers told they couldn't reuse their old bags.

Since the plastic bag ban came into effect at Woolworths, in advance of the Queensland-wide ban on July 1, a number of customers have come forward to complain to The Morning Bulletin via text and letters and voiced their concerns on local Facebook groups.

The complaints centred around customers being forced to buy store bags after being told the previously used plastic bags they had brought into the store were unacceptable.

While shopping at Woolworths Northside Plaza, Rockhampton resident John Grieves said a junior staff member told him he would be liable for a $6500 fine he brought in his own plastic bags.

"She also said she will be fined,” Mr Grieves said.

"I went to the store front counter and asked a senior operator. She confirmed what the young girl had said.”

He said he went home and had no luck trying to find any reference to the relative law and the fine that they mentioned.

In a local Facebook discussion group, Peter Casey also echoed Mr Grieves's problems with Woolworths Northside Plaza saying, "lady told me they can't use old bags at all”.

Also in the discussion group, Helen Hutchards said her husband used the grey single use bags in Woolworths Yeppoon and was told by the cashier he couldn't use them and that she wasn't allowed to touch the bags.

"He basically told [the cashier] the bags were his property and he could use them as he saw fit, he was also told that the grey bags were going to be banned from being brought into the shopping centre,” Ms Hutchards said.

A Frenchville resident also encountered bag reuse problems saying, "Tried to re-use my grey plastic bags at Woolworths today and they said I wasn't allowed. wanted me to purchase their bags.”

The Morning Bulletin understands that an investigation was carried out into why certain CQ Woolworths stores were preventing customers from reusing their own grey single use bags.

It was understood that some staff members were under the mistaken impression that customers weren't allowed to leave the store carrying these bags for fear of inspectors who enforced the ban would fine them, assuming the bags had been provided by the store.

This misconception has since been cleared up.

BAG BAN: From July 1 Queensland retailers will be forced to discontinue the use of certain types of plastic bags.

A Woolworths spokesperson reaffirmed that customers were welcome to bring in any bags they like when they shop at Woolworths.

"So long as they're clean and hygienic for our team to handle,” the spokesperson said.

"If any customers have concerns about bags being refused, we would encourage them to contact our customer care line on 1300 767 969 so we can address this with the store.”

It was also revealed today that Woolworths was considering letting shoppers bring in their own Tupperware for meat and fish after scrapping single-use plastic bags.

Woolworths is talking to customers to remind them about the upcoming change to ban single-use plastic bags. Contributed

The National Retail Association has partnered with the Queensland Government to help retailers navigate the new compliance issues, find alternative bag solutions and help retailers manage consumer sentiment to minimise negative impacts on their businesses.

On its website, providing information to retailers about the ban, it specified that it "only applies to the plastic shopping bags you provide to customers to carry their goods”.

"Retailers cannot supply a banned bag to a customer regardless of whether it is new or second-hand, whether it is your company's bag or someone else's.”

The website warns if a customer presents a bag which is excessively dirty or damaged, team members should "politely and discreetly inform them that the bag is too dirty or damaged to use and offer alternatives”.

"Should the customer question the decision, they should be informed that the bag may pose health risks to the products inside (such as food and veges), to the health of our team members, or could ultimately put the customer at risk should the bag break,” it said.

If you have any questions about the ban, please call the NRA's Plastic Bag Hotline at 1800 RETAIL (1800 738 245) or email qldbagban@nra.net.au

Banned bags:

HDPE plastic bags

Biodegradable/ compostable bags

Degradable bags

BAG BAN: Here's what's allowed and forbidden when it comes to the July 1 Queensland single use plastic bag ban. Contributed

Allowed:

Barrier bags for unpackaged perishable foodstuffs (typically fruit and vegetable and deli-style bags)

Woven or fabric bags (like 'green' bags)

Heavier-weight plastic bags (like those used by department stores)

Bags that are integral to a product's packaging (eg. bread bag, bag to hold live fish, ice bag, bait bag)

Kitchen tidy bags.

Paper bags

Plastic bag ban statistics and reasons for the ban:

The goal of the ban was to move consumers away from single-use bags (under 35 microns) and into re-usable bags to mitigate harm to the environment and wildlife.

Australians use over 10 million plastic bags every day (4-6 billion per year)

Approximately 900 million single-use lightweight plastic bags are used in Queensland each year.

On average, every Queenslander uses 200 single-use plastic bags every year.

Of the large number of bags supplied, less than 4% are recycled.

The majority of these bags end up in landfill; however around 2 per cent of the bags are littered-which means up to 16 million bags entering the environment in Queensland each year.

The average life span (the amount of time we use it) of a plastic bag is 20 minutes but a plastic bag's components can last up to 1000 years in landfill or the environment.

Whether littered or dumped in tips, lightweight plastic bags tend to be picked up by the wind - travelling great distances, causing damage to wildlife and impacting on the visual amenity of an area.

Recent CSIRO research has shown that plastic pollution in coastal waterways is killing and seriously impacting on marine wildlife, notably endangered leatherback turtles, vulnerable green turtles and seabird chicks.

The research notes that some marine turtles will preferentially eat plastic bags.

When plastic bags break down in micro-pieces, the chemical additives and plastic compounds are able to more easily enter food chains creating cumulative risks for animals and humans.

The CSIRO studies suggest that by 2050, 95% of all sea birds will have plastics in their gut.

It is estimated that globally over 1 million sea birds and over 100,000 mammals die every year as a result of plastic.

