Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Plastic surgeon’s bid to unmask bad Google reviewer

by Vanda Carson
31st Dec 2020 4:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Queensland plastic surgeon has gone to court in a bid to unmask the identity of a mystery commenter who left a one star review of his services on Google.

Botox doctor Scott Douglas Allison, from Newstead, who practises at Enhance Plastic Surgery, has asked the Federal Court in Brisbane to force California-based Google LLC to hand over documents which he hopes will help him identify the person who left three bad reviews on the Google Reviews website.

Dr Scott Allison
Dr Scott Allison

Mr Allison claims in court documents that he is seeking the details of three reviews posted by people with different names in October last year, and November and December 18 this year.

The first review was posted under the name Jack Stevens, the second and third under the name Jason Turnball.

Under the Jason Turnball review, Dr Allison's office commented: "We are sorry to hear we didn't meet your expectations. Unfortunately we have no record of you as a patient and would love to get in touch as we strive to give all of our patients a 5 star service. Please get in touch with us at your earliest convenience so that we can help resolve this for you."

Dr Allison is seeking the court's approval to serve Google with a court order forcing Google to hand over all documents related to the identity of the review posters.

He has 36 reviews with an average score of 4.8 out of 5.

According to his website Dr Allison's focus is on thread lifts of the face and neck, anti-wrinkle, dermal filler and fat dissolving injections.

No date has been set for hearing.

Originally published as Plastic surgeon's bid to unmask bad Google reviewer

More Stories

botox google review plastic surgery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fate revealed for Rocky’s NYE fireworks show

        Premium Content Fate revealed for Rocky’s NYE fireworks show

        News Following the cancellation of the Cap Coast fireworks, Rocky Council has revealed whether their New Year’s Eve display would still go ahead.

        Prisoner’s fiance claims guard shortage leading to lockdowns

        Premium Content Prisoner’s fiance claims guard shortage leading to lockdowns

        News Corrections refute claims as concerned family member speaks out about the impact of...

        Have you seen this teenager this week?

        Premium Content Have you seen this teenager this week?

        Breaking Police are appealing to residents to contact them if they have seen the pictured...

        Thief ordered to pay fine 10 times cost of stolen item

        Premium Content Thief ordered to pay fine 10 times cost of stolen item

        Crime Staff became suspicious because of the man and his companions’ behaviour.