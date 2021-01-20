Plate allegedly thrown at ‘niece’ hits witness

A Woorabinda man applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 11. FILE PHOTO

A Woorabinda man has appeared in court after allegedly throwing a plate at his niece.

Brian James Sue, 30, applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 11.

Mr Sue was charged with one count each of breach of bail and common assault.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton was opposed to bail being granted to Mr Sue.

The court heard the victim was Mr Sue’s niece.

It was alleged Mr Sue threw a plate at the victim, which missed and hit a witness.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client was doing well but had allegedly consumed alcohol after his uncle passed away, thus breaching his bail condition.

Ms Legrady said her client woke up the next morning still drunk.

She said her client intended to plead guilty to the breach of bail charge but claimed he did not throw a plate at the victim.

She said her client would agree to reporting and no alcohol conditions.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said it was a minor example of common assault.

“There are no injuries to the alleged victim or any other allegations of violence,” he said.

Mr Sue was granted bail with conditions and his matter was adjourned to February 1 in Woorabinda Magistrates Court.

