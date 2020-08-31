Plate of Origin: Inside outrageous property

Absolutely stunning.

That's the best way to describe the outrageous property where Channel 7s new cooking show Plate of Origin was filmed.

The program kicked off on TV last night and not long after it started viewers were asking on social media where the show was shot.

The NSW property where Plate of Origin is filmed.

The NSW property where Plate of Origin is filmed.

The NSW property where Plate of Origin is filmed.

The NSW property where Plate of Origin is filmed.

The NSW property where Plate of Origin is filmed.

The NSW property where Plate of Origin is filmed.

Matt Preston, Manu Feildel and Gary Mehigan team up for Seven's new cooking series, Plate Of Origin. Picture: Supplied/Seven

News.com.au can reveal the massive property is in Dural, New South Wales.

"It's like mini-Versailles," Plate of Origin judge Matt Preston told news.com.au, comparing it to the former royal residence of France outside Paris. "It's an amazing location - it's just around the corner from the (Wild Pear) cafe that's run by Larissa Takchi - the winner of MasterChef - so we were able to pop in there and pick up coffees and some very nice pastries from her."

Plate of Origin debuted last night. The show sees 10 teams of two representing different countries competing to determine whose food is the best with the winning team pocketing $100,000.

The program received mixed reviews on social media with some claiming it was very similar to My Kitchen Rules.

Is #PlateOfOriginAU just MKR but without peoples houses and more ethnic people? — Neil Way (@neil_way) August 30, 2020

#PlateOfOriginAU has a very #MKR vibe. I was hoping for something a little different. — Jason Caddy (@jasoncaddy) August 30, 2020

Meh I don’t think channel 7 knows how to make cooking shows. This felt like a MKR knockoff which I don’t care for. #PlateOfOriginAU — yell_anth 🐜 (@yell_anth) August 30, 2020

This reminds me too much of MKR.. 😔 I am very close to switching off. #PlateOfOriginAU — Poonam Gururajan (@poonam_guru) August 30, 2020

I gave it a red hot go, but I dont think I'll be watching another Ep. of this. It's trying so hard to hide that its exactly the same show as MKR #PlateOfOriginAU — AnneHocque (@AnneHocque) August 30, 2020

Contestants criticising other contestants dishes is what killed MKR. Seems 7 doesn’t understand that. Otherwise love the banter between the judges but please the Oz team desert didn’t pull them through? BS. #PlateOfOriginAU — Don Gillespie (@dizzygee) August 30, 2020

Others took to social media to praise the show's judges: Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and Manu Feildel.

I'm not gonna lie, I'm loving the banter with the judges #PlateOfOriginAU #PlateOfOrigin — mazquito (@mazquito) August 30, 2020

Okay I’m calling it early. This new show #plateoforiginau is gonna be worth it just to see @MattsCravat in those hot pink candy stripe pants again that they teased us with in the opener. He is good crazy unlike ex #peteevans. — ThatGuysAnerd (@AnerdGuys) August 30, 2020

Checking out @PlateOfOriginAU on @Channel7 tonight - early thoughts?

It’s a cross between MKR & Masterchef - lovely seeing Gary & Matt on screen again.#PlateOfOriginAU — Leo Stubbing (@LeoStubbing) August 30, 2020

Good to see Garry and Matt back on the screen! #PlateOfOriginAU — 𝔻𝕒𝕫 🐯🐅 (@dcpchiu) August 30, 2020

the new #PlateOfOriginAU is shaping up nicely. No bitchiness and vileness of #MKR .... plus they snared Matt and Gary to complement @manufeildel 😍😍😍🥰🥰🥰 — Jules Harper 🌈 (@ItsJulesHarper) August 30, 2020

Plate of Origin continues tonight on Channel 7 at 7.30pm

Originally published as Plate of Origin: Inside outrageous property