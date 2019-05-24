Menu
COMMUNITY CLUB: Gracemere Scouts members Arlo Schmidt, Yelana Schmidt, Tom Cini and Terence "Gutsy" Galvin, Gracemere Lakes Golf Club captain. Contributed
Play a round of golf to raise money for Scout's Den

THE Gracemere Scouts Den is hosting its annual Three Ball Ambrose Gold Day fundraiser at the Gracemere Lakes Golf Club tomorrow.

It's the den's major fundraiser for the year and with an incredible turnout at last year's event, the ambrose event is looking to be bigger and better than ever.

Gracemere Scouts group leader Clay Cini said the Gracemere community was number one when it comes to support for the Gracemere Scouts Den.

"The local community of Gracemere helps out immensely with much-needed funds for our Scouts den,” Clay said.

"The three ball ambrose at the Gracemere Lakes Golf Club this Saturday is a major fixture on our fundraising calendar and with a multi-draw raffle, fantastic prizes and a relaxed day out with mates means we can raise money to fix some major repairs on our hall in James St.”

GRACEMERE SOCUTS 3 BALL AMBROSE FUNDRAISER

  • Saturday May 25
  • Registrations 8am, tee off 9am
  • Gracemere Lakes Golf Club, Brooks St, Gracemere
  • To raise much needed funds for our Den for maintenance repairs
