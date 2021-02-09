Play Boy tops sale for Gracemere stud owners

Bank inquiry to hear further claims from cattle farmers

Kelvin and Margaret Maloney of Kenilworth Brahmans have been coming to the Big Country Brahman Sale in Charters Towers since it was established in 1994.

Mrs Maloney says that during that time she has been watching a number of good bloodlines, including the Signature bloodline, which featured in the grey bull Gracemere Play Boy at Tuesday’s sale.

The quality of the bull was enough to convince the Maloneys to take the bidding to $130,000, the top priced bull of the sale.

Gracemere Play Boy owners Gary and Katrina Lynch were delighted with the price they obtained for the grey stud bull.

Mrs Lynch said the bull had been the stud’s one and only lot in the sale, and the price had exceeded all expectations.

“It’s the first time we’ve had a bull in the Big Country sale,” she said.

“You always hope they’re going to sell and sell well, but you never imagine topping the sale.”

Mrs Maloney said as commercial breeders they would head home and put Gracemere Play Boy to work in the paddock at their Mount Coolon property straight away.

“We’re a commercial operation,” she said.

“We’ve never been interested in the stud side of things, but we’ve sold herd bulls.”

One of those bulls the Maloneys did sell went for $96,000 at the Big Country Sale in 2016.

That beast still holds the record for a herd bull at the February sale.

At the start of the day the couple sold six Kenilworth herd bulls, averaging $17,500, a price Mrs Maloney said they were very pleased with.

The sale grossed $5.2595 million, with an average price of $13,250.

The top priced red bull, Rockley Magnar, sold on Monday for $90,000.

It was purchased by Eugene and Jess Mollenhagen of Mountain Springs Brahmans, Mt Perry.

Mrs Mollenhagen said he was a standout in the draft and they will put him into a natural IVF program.

On Monday night the sale achieved 100 per cent clearance on heifers, with the top priced heifer selling for $32,000, which was purchased by Darren and Hayden Pedracini of Lornevale Station, Georgetown.

Queensland Rural livestock agent Troy Trevor said there was good bidding on a good run of cattle over the two days.

“Some good sire power here and stud breeders were here to buy them as well,” he said.

“It’s been a good day and people will be happy with the bulls they bought.”

Sale founder Ken McCaffrey of McCaffrey Livestock, said they had been confident in their assertions of the bulls they had in the sale.

“The best we’ve ever presented in Charters Towers, or in the north ever, and that was backed up by the buyers.”

