Play School 50th anniversary exhibition opens on weekend

OPEN wide, come inside to the Rockhampton Art Gallery and step back in time to your childhood with the Play School 50th anniversary exhibition.

Big Ted, Little Ted, Humpty and Jemima are heading to Rockhampton Art Gallery as part of a celebratory exhibition to commemorate the 50th birthday of the much-loved Australian television program, Play School.

The exhibition will feature the iconic Rocket Clock, Flower Clock and the famous Play School Windows.

Play School stars Big Ted, Little Ted, Humpty and Jemima are also joining the exhibition party, which provides adults a chance to reminisce about their favourite presenters and children an opportunity to get up close to these program icons.

The colourful exhibition explores the five decades of Play School by featuring toys, props and costumes from each period, alongside archival audio and video clips of past programs and presenters having fun.

Happy Birthday Play School: Celebrating 50 years will run from November 4 to January 28.

The Friends of the Rockhampton Art Gallery will be hosting the opening night of the exhibition with a special offer for all.

Ticket prices for Friends members are $10 each and for non-members $35. The special offer is non-members will also get a year-long membership with the Friends included in their ticket, normally valued at $25.

This will be the first fundraiser event the Friends are holding under the new committee, which featured Tracey Siddins as the new president.

Tracey has a background in marketing and was on the last committee.

"I'm looking forward to working with the new committee this year, which features people with an array of experiences, backgrounds and ages,” she said.

"Having the first fundraiser event something close to everyone's childhood heart - Play School - is the perfect way for the Friends committee, members and new members to mingle and reminisce about their favourite parts of the children's program.”

There will be fun and games, fairy bread and even an awesome birthday cake will be served at the opening night starting at 6pm.

This event will double as the Friends' Christmas Party for 2017. Tickets get you entry, drinks on arrival and food.