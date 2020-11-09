Menu
A boy who played in the under-10 division at the Red Rooster Junior Carnival in Rockhampton at the weekend had chickenpox. Picture: File
Player at CQ touch carnival had infectious disease

Pam McKay
9th Nov 2020 9:13 AM | Updated: 9:19 AM
THE Rockhampton Touch Association has been notified that a player at the Red Rooster Junior Carnival at the weekend has chickenpox.

An "important notice" posted on the RTA Facebook page this morning said the boy played in the under-10 division.

"His rash appeared later on Saturday and parents thought it was from the heat. But overnight it became obvious it was chickenpox and he did not attend on Sunday," the post read.

"Chickenpox is a virus that in children usually causes a relatively mild illness but in adults and immunosuppressive people, can be severe.

"The most common symptom is an itchy, blister-like rash but there are also other varied symptoms so please seek medical advice.

"We apologise for any consequences that may occur and sincerely hope everyone stays safe.

"We spent weeks working on measures to minimise the spread of another virus so it is our hope these measures will work as well for this one."

A total of 107 boys and girls teams from Mackay to Childers played in the annual carnival at Cyril Connell Fields.

RTA administrator Denise Edwards said she was calling each of the team contacts so they could notify parents individually.

