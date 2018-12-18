Player ratings: Only inches away from a 10

Australia claimed their first Test win since March with an emphatic 146 run win over India in Perth.

See who starred and who flopped in the victory.

AARON FINCH - 6

The dramas around his finger and going out first ball, after a break, in the second innings, could overshadow the fact he made 50 first up, in a 112-run stand with Marcus Harris. Will have more confidence when he heads to Melbourne, if his sore finger is up to it after not fielding in the second innings.

MARCUS HARRIS - 7

Finally went past 26 with a maiden Test half-century and his opening day effort with his mate Finchy proved so telling in the end. Give him an excuse for leaving a ball on the stumps in the second dig given he batted on after taking a serious shot to the helmet, which left a dent on the inside it hit so hard.

Usman Khawaja played a vital knock in the second innings. (AP Photo/Trevor Collens)

USMAN KHAWAJA - 7

Massive effort in the second innings batting when the pitch was at its most volatile. The number three dug in and absorbed a heap of balls, and while he played and missed a bit, sometimes there wasn't much he could do about it. After a lean effort in Adelaide his second innings 72 was a massive step in the right direction.

SHAUN MARSH - 5

Came and went in his home state without doing much of anything really. Looked at his fluent best in making 45 first up before playing a silly shot to a wide one from the part-time spinner that would have frustrated him no end. Two double-figure scores in Melbourne would be nice.

Shaun Marsh made a crucial 45 in his second dig. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

PETER HANDSCOMB - 3

The Victorian continues to do himself no favours, hitting, not edging, a hittable ball straight to the slips in the first innings, then we all saw how he got out second up. An Aussie victory could save his place for Boxing Day, but it looms as a last-chance saloon. Gets a point for his catching, taking two very important, and difficult chances.

TRAVIS HEAD - 6

He was only two brain-fades away from two big scores. Got a good 50 in the first innings, but threw his wicket away slashing at a wide ball outside off stump late in the day. Then he did exactly the same thing in the second innings, at the same time of the day, with less runs on the board. Be smarter Travis.

Peter Handscomb struggled to cement his spot in the side. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

TIM PAINE - 9

Forget that he made runs in both innings, crucial runs too, and that he was terrific behind the stumps. Paine had a presence in Perth, took on his opposition number Virat Kohli with his bat, and with his mouth too. Paine did everything to enhance his standing in the Australian cricket community.

PAT CUMMINS - 6

Took three wickets for the match, including the final two, but of the three quicks probably was third best. He still showed the capacity to unsettle the Indian batsmen when he got it right. Bowled a bit short at times but looked like he was asked to try and make things as hard for the batsmen as possible.

MITCHELL STARC - 7

After all the post-Adelaide scrutiny, the big quick responded. He lifted his pace, took wickets in both innings and was menacing most of the time. While his radar was off occasionally, it's something we should just accept is going to happen in the search for wicket-taking balls. He's all over the Indian openers too, which is a huge tick.

Nathan Lyon starred for the hosts. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

NATHAN LYON - 9

He's only inches away from a 10, but we reckon there's something extra special around the corner for the GOAT, so the perfect score awaits. Five wickets in the first innings, then got rid of Kohli for the seventh time in Test cricket, more than anyone else. When Sachin Tendulkar is calling him "special", we are not likely to disagree.

JOSH HAZLEWOOD - 7

Took top-order wickets and like Jasprit Bumrah for India beat the bat enough times to end the match with more than his four. He's the consistent yin to Starc's attacking yang and is getting the job done without over-exertion. Add his crucial 17 second-innings runs, after two ducks, and his the vice-captain earned his post-match high fives.

Every Test, ODI, T20I, and BBL match live. SIGN UP NOW!