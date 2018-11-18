Socceroos player ratings: A-League star makes statement

Well, they left it late, but the Socceroos snared a draw with South Korea in Brisbane.

Josh Risdon and Tom Rogic emerged as the Aussies' best on a tough night, as debutant Martin Boyle showed his determination to help create the equaliser.

Here's how we rated every Socceroo...

MATY RYAN - 6.5

Nothing he could do about the opener, but his world-class save ensured it wasn't two. Absolutely phenomenal flying stop to keep out a second half free kick. Not really tested otherwise, and showed good distribution when called upon.

JOSH RISDON - 8

Man of the match for the Aussies, by far. A constant threat overlapping down the right, causing all sorts of headaches for the Korean defence with crafty footwork and incisive passing. Also did his job at the back when called upon.

Park Jooho of Korea Republic celebrates after scoring a goal as Mathew Ryan of Australial looks on

TRENT SAINSBURY - 5

Hasn't played a lot of club football of late for PSV, and it showed. Caught out for the opening goal as Hwang pounced on a ball over the top. His distribution from the back also wasn't what we've come to expect. Not his best outing.

MARK MILLIGAN - 6.5

Riding the high of being handed the permanent captaincy, Milligan performed his job in the heart of defence admirably. Strong in defence, and stood up when needed. Very lucky to avoid a yellow for a shoulder charge late in the match.

AZIZ BEHICH - 7

Like Risdon, benefited from a level of freedom to get forward. He looked dangerous throughout, delivering nicely from the left and a good option on the outside. A nice cross to hand a big chance to Leckie in the second half.

MASSIMO LUONGO - 6.5

Coming off a club goal over the weekend, Luongo slotted into the base of midfield. Alongside Mooy he looked to dictate the tempo, but appeared to get lost a bit after the goal. Grew into the game, but never really bossed the centre. But was in the right place at the right time to tap home a euphoric equaliser!

AARON MOOY - 6

Had a period of real anonymity towards the back end of the opening half, but improved as the game went on. The Aussies really need him to stand up and playmake, and he did so late. But couldn't quite score or create the equaliser, as he masterminded the attack.

TOM ROGIC - 7.5

Another strong outing in the No. 10 role for Rogic as he was one of the Aussies' best. The Celtic man looked more confident than usual, happy to shoot from range - although once again lacked the final product. His strong strike created the equaliser as Luongo tapped in following a keeping error.

MATHEW LECKIE - 7

As usual, an absolute pain for defenders to deal with. Leckie's aggression and silky footwork saw a lively showing from wide as he looked to spark things going forward. Some nice pieces of skill, and even a cameo few minutes at striker, but still unable to figure out a solution to the goalscoring woes. Replaced by Juric on 85 minutes.

ROBBIE KRUSE - 4.5

Continues to cop it, and on performances like this, rightly so. A truly anonymous showing as he failed to really create anything from the wing. And when he did finally produce the chance for Maclaren to tap home, he was well offside. A night to forget. Replaced by Mabil on 55 minutes.

JAMIE MACLAREN - 5

Graham Arnold spoke pre-game about ensuring the front man wasn't isolated on his return to the fold - but that's exactly what happened. Maclaren just couldn't get into the game, and he wasn't helped by some poor service. His first involvement yielded some excellent hold-up play, but it was downhill from there. A wasted opportunity, not that it was really his fault.

Tom Rogic of Australia runs with the ball

SUBS:

AWER MABIL - 6.5

Replaced Kruse on 55 minutes as he looked to translate some strong club form into the international arena. He was heavily involved, and tried his best to make something happen - even resorting to a bicycle kick in the hope of providing an assist for Luongo, but the shot was off the mark. Showed glimpses of being the x-factor the Aussies need, but it just didn't happen.

MARTIN BOYLE - 6

Lively in his 20-odd minute cameo, and was a willing runner throughout. Managed to get a header off but couldn't quite generate the power necessary. His determination created the last-gasp equaliser, as he nipped in to wriggle the ball free from the keeper for Lungo to slam home from close range. Also copped a late yellow card for a hand to the face of his opponent.

TOMI JURIC - N/A

Not enough time to make an impact as he was thrown into the fray on 85 minutes.