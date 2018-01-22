Menu
Players hone skills at Capras Junior Academy development day

TALENT TIME: More than 95 youngsters from across the region took part in the CQ Capras Junior Academy development day at Browne Park on Saturday.
TALENT TIME: More than 95 youngsters from across the region took part in the CQ Capras Junior Academy development day at Browne Park on Saturday. Ricky McHugh
Pam McKay
by

RUGBY LEAGUE: Practice makes perfect.

That was the message instilled in the rugby league players who took part in the CQ Capras Junior Academy development day at Browne Park on Saturday.

More than 95 players, including those selected in the Capras' junior elite performance squad, were put through a series of drills designed to sharpen their skills and improve their game awareness.

The players are put through their paces at the CQ Capras Junior Academy development day at Browne Park.
The players are put through their paces at the CQ Capras Junior Academy development day at Browne Park. Ricky McHugh

Capras coaching staff, including senior coach Kim Williams and under-20s co-coach Neil Beckett, oversaw the day's program.

Beckett said the morning session focused on offensive skills and defensive techniques, while the afternoon was more position-specific.

"The main message was that the fundamentals of rugby league haven't changed,” Beckett said.

"It doesn't matter whether you're 13 and playing in the local comp or you're in the Intrust Super Cup squad, you still need to practise the basics of the game to be successful.

The players were put through a series of drills at Browne Park.
The players were put through a series of drills at Browne Park. Ricky McHugh

"That was something we really wanted to reiterate to the young players and the boys and girls really seemed to take it on board.”

Beckett said the development day was also a chance for some of the QRL's junior coaches to get together and share ideas.

A similar clinic will be held in March to give players a final chance to hone their skills in the hope of gaining selection for their regions to attend the Central Division Junior Carnival in Blackwater in May.

From there, Capras junior teams will be selected with those players then vying for selection in the Central Crows teams to compete at the state junior carnival.

