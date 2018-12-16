Menu
Capras U/18 trial, Isreal Power.
Rugby League

Players impress in weekend's Capras u18 trials

Steph Allen
by
16th Dec 2018 5:00 PM

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Morning Bulletin's photographer headed down to Rockhampton's Browne Park on Saturday afternoon to take some snaps of the Central Queensland Capras' Under 18 trials for next season.

The rain wasn't enough to dampen the spirits of the aspiring rugby league stars.

There, the future Capras hopefuls were put through their paces and proved they have what it takes to join the squad for next season.

There were a few recognisable faces and many new ones, as players from across Central Queensland delivered their best efforts to help selectors determine who could possibly land a spot on the 2019 team.

