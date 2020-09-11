Players put skills to the test against cricket superstars

SOME Australian cricket superstars will mix and mingle with Central Highlands’ aspiring cricket players this weekend.

The annual Bulls Masters Emerald Sportsmans Dinner is back tonight, followed by a T20 match tomorrow, with Central Highlands’s best taking on the Queensland Bulls.

Head along to tonight's fundraising dinner and hear from special guests Michael Kasprowicz, Queensland’s top wicket taker of all-time, Jeff Thomson, the fastest bowler of all-time and Brisbane Heat Big Bash coach Darren Lehmann.

Funds raised from the event at the Maraboon Tavern event will go straight to Outback Futures and Central Highlands Cricket.

The dinner starts at 6.30pm tonight. Only a limited amount of tickets left, which cost $80 and can be purchased at the door.

If you can’t make the dinner but don’t want to miss out, head to the Emerald Showgrounds tomorrow for a T20 game against the Central Highlands Cricket Invitational side.

Senior players from Blackwater, Springsure, Rolleston, Emerald, Capella, Dysart and Clermont will combine to take on the Bulls Masters, made up of former Queensland and Australian players.

Event co-ordinator Vicki Gale said the Bulls Masters usually took out the game, but was hoping 2020 was the Central Highlands chance at victory.

“Get on down there because it’s going to be a fantastic day.”

Queensland Cricket and Bulls Masters will run a free kids super clinic from 1pm-1.45pm, where they can learn from some of the best and get signatures from all the cricket superstars.

The showgrounds will have a family picnic area, bar, canteen 18+ area and the Brisbane Heat will also have a blow-up net set up for children to practice.

Gates open at 12.30pm, with the T20 game starting at 2.30pm.

Tickets cost $10 per person, with children aged 15 and under free, and can be purchased at the gate or through the Bulls Masters Emerald Facebook page.

All funds raised will go to Central Highlands Cricket, which will then disperse the funds to all the local clubs that volunteer on the day.

“You’re going to get to see some superstars all in one place, something we out here in the bush don’t get to see too often,” Mrs Gale said.

“Make sure you head down and enjoy the day.”