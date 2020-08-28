Players to watch in North Rocky v TCC Open B grand final

RUGBY LEAGUE: They've gone through the regular season undefeated and North Rockhampton State High are determined to make one more addition to their win column tonight.

They take on The Cathedral College in the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League's Open B grand final at 6pm.

North Rockhampton have impressed with their dynamic attack and steely defence and they know both will have to be on song if they're to make the title theirs tonight.

Coach Tyron Harvey said Jake Wust would return to the line-up for the first time since being injured in the team's opening game.

"He usually plays in the halves but with DJ Russell doing an excellent job in his place we will be putting Jake to fullback," Harvey said.

North Rockhampton State High's halfback DJ Russell.

"He has good talk and is a good organiser so I think it will really help our defence as well as bringing another attacking threat.

"Having Preston Richards and Tye Moore on the wing will allow us to be threatening right across the park.

"Jon Leefe, Wesley Upkett and Andai Ware have been consistently good throughout the season and I will expect them to continue this form."

North Rockhampton will also welcome back Josh Wright, a hard-working mobile forward who would bolster their edge defence.

Harvey said his players would need to work as a unit to combat a powerful opponent.

"TCC has some big bodies that gave us a lot of trouble last time we played them," he said.

"Maintaining our shape in defence will be something that we need to get right.

"Also, as we have continued to do all season, we will also continue to focus on discipline, possession and field position."

Skipper and halfback Lincoln Seierup (with ball) will be looking to lead the way for The Cathedral College tonight.

TCC coach Paul Dever said his near full-strength side was primed for tonight's clash.

He is expecting a big game from skipper and halfback Lincoln Seierup, who did not play when they were beaten by North Rocky in Round 3.

"We have a had a strong preparation through the week where we have just tried to keep to our normal routine," Dever said.

"Our focus will be on minimising mistakes and taking advantage of our opportunities in attack.

"We are expecting North Rocky to be very strong and enthusiastic and to be utilising their pace out wide as they have been doing all season."

The Cathedral College’s Jack Wakeman goes on the attack against Emmaus College in one of the RDSSRL round games.

Dever said Seierup was a huge in for TCC and would be looking to stamp his authority on the game.

"Colby Mole, who will be coming off the bench, will also provide some go-forward and a bit of starch in defence," the coach said.

"Austin Kelly has been another good performer who is always dangerous with the ball and makes plenty of metres coming off our own line."

RDSSRL grand final schedule today (Friday)

4.30pm: Open C, Mount Morgan State High v Yeppoon State High

6pm: Open B, North Rockhampton State High v The Cathedral College

7.30pm: Open C, St Brendan's College v Rockhampton Grammar School

