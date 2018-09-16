Players urged to 'have a crack' at Capras trials

RUGBY LEAGUE: Aspiring league players are being urged to nominate for the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras under-18 and under-20 trials.

Nominations close on Monday for the trials to be held at Victoria Park from 8am next Saturday.

Players will be vying for selection in the 2019 Capras squad to play in the the Mal Meninga under-18s and Hastings Deering Colts.

Damien Seibold, who coached the Capras under-20s this year, encouraged all eligible players to "have a crack”.

He said nominations had already been received from across Central Queensland, and as far afield as Townsville and Brisbane.

"The 18s are essentially looking to build a whole squad, while the 20s are looking for a good 10 to 15 players,” Seibold said.

"This is the perfect time for the trials given it is only a couple of weeks after the local seasons and school competitions have finished.

"It is a good chance for the players to show the club what they've got while they are still actually fit and not too far removed from the season itself.

"We want as many players as possible to turn up and show us what they've got.”

Seibold said securing a place in the 18s or 20s was the first step on a pathway that could ultimately lead them to the Intrust Super Cup or the NRL.

"Look at Connor McGarry, who played for the Capras in the 16s, 18s and 20s and this year debuted at ISC level,” he said.

"We also had 18s players Lachlan Hubner, Matt Baker, Riley Shadlow and Liam Grant who were all regulars in our 20s team at the back end of the season.

"All the guys who experienced the 20s this year definitely learnt a lot and got a better understanding of playing at a semi-professional level and an insight into what playing professional footy is like as well.”

To register, visit the Capras Facebook page.