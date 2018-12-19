Players' work ethic impresses CQ Capras 18s coach

GOOD FORM: Dyirun Johnson, pictured at the weekend trials at Browne Park, was named in the 27-man CQ Capras under-18 squad for season 2019.

GOOD FORM: Dyirun Johnson, pictured at the weekend trials at Browne Park, was named in the 27-man CQ Capras under-18 squad for season 2019. Allan Reinikka ROK151218au18capr

RUGBY LEAGUE: Coach Tony Wilkinson was impressed with the effort of every player who put their hand up for selection in the Capras under-18 squad for next season.

What started as 115 players was whittled down to 44 players several months ago before the 27-man squad for the 2019 Mal Meninga Cup was finalised after trials at the weekend.

Wilkinson said the final selection was never easy.

"It's the hardest thing to do,” he said. "In an ideal world, we would like to take the whole 44 but it's not feasible.

"The good thing is that the young men who missed out will go into our academy system and we can continue to monitor their progress.”

Those players, who are based in Rockhampton, would also have the chance to train regularly with the squad.

Wilkinson said it was exciting to see such a big response from the region's aspiring league talent.

"I think more and more players are starting to realise that the Mal Meninga Cup is a very elite competition,” he said.

Lyncoln Rebel at the weekend trials at Browne Park. Allan Reinikka ROK151218au18capr

"It also provides a direct pathway to those who want to continue on with their footy into the Hastings Deering Colts and then the Intrust Super Cup.”

Wilkinson could not speak highly enough of the dedication shown by all 115 players.

"I liked the effort of the boys, more than anything,” he said.

"Their work ethic, their commitment and their enthusiasm really impressed me.

"We have a fair bit of depth in the squad. There will be plenty of competition for positions which is always a good thing.”

The squad will resume training on January 7, and Wilkinson said he was looking forward to season 2019.

"The main goal for us as a club is to make sure we develop these young men in all aspects,” he said.

CQ CAPRAS UNDER-18 SQUAD

Ronan McGuire, Riley Boaza, Tate Beak, Jake Gehrmann, Cameron Fitzsimmons, Laren Dale-Doyle, William Bevin, Kiya Schnabel, Lyncoln Rebel, Nicholas Holmes, Hudson Jeffrey, Chase Demaine-Beale, Darcy Hancock, Cahlen Comiskey, Brayden Ross, Brodie Gill, Mitchell Allen, Dyirun Johnson, Logan Maguire-Smith, Max Shorter, William Kluck, Trent White, Todd Tansey, Jacob Spark, Riley Comiskey, Livingstone Lingawa, Israel Power