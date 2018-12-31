Playground outrage as daughter left 'bleeding and crying'

NOT UP TO SCRATCH: A parent has called out the Sunshine Coast Council after her daughter injured herself on an exposed, rusty wire on a piece of play equipment at Wirreanda Park, Buderim on December 22.

A NINE-year-old girl has been left scarred and bloody after an exposed piece of wire on a Buderim swing cut her.

Bella Litherland was playing on the swing set at Wirreanda Park when the wire scratched her arm, causing bleeding.

It wire as sharp as a "sewing needle" penetrated her skin by a few millimetres.

Her parents, Nicky and Tiffany-Louise, want to see the park upgraded before another child is hurt.

Mrs Litherland says it is a hazard lying in wait.

"It wasn't as thick as a sowing needle, but just as sharp, for a younger kid with softer skin, it would have been worse," she said.

"It hurt Bella, she was bleeding and crying.

"Most of the kids who use the park are really young."

A mother says exposed wires aren't the only issue at Wirreanda Park, Buderim, and complains more needs to be done to stop littering.

She said it's not the only issue that's wrong with the park, and says it's been neglected by Sunshine Coast Council.

She said parts of the playground is rusted and "outdated".

"I know people have reported the park to council about the copious amounts of litter," she said.

"And council said they would monitor the park, but there doesn't seem to have been any action taken."

In response to Mrs Litherland's complaint, a Sunshine Coast Council spokesman said staff had since removed the damaged equipment and replacement parts would be ordered in the new year.

A child was injured on a piece of play equipment at Wirreanda Park, Buderim on December 22.

The spokesman said an independent company had provided a detailed inspection on under surfacing and the playground equipment at Wirreanda Park on November 27, and provided council a detailed report on December 17.

They said council takes playground maintenance and public safety "very seriously", and eight qualified playground and parks inspection officers conduct routine visual inspections every week.

A detailed comprehensive audit is done every 12 months to meet Australian standards.

"If a member of the public detects an issue with a playground, we ask them to contact council so the problem can be addressed," the spokesman said.