Playing new comp 'icing on the cake' for sports stalwart

Rockhampton's former Australian rep Dan Withers will play for the North Queensland Cowboys in the NRL Touch Premiership.

TOUCH: Dan Withers says playing in the inaugural NRL Touch Premiership will be the "icing on the cake” of his celebrated representative career.

The Rockhampton touch legend will turn out for the North Queensland Cowboys in the innovative competition, which starts this month.

Six teams aligned with NRL clubs - the Cowboys, Brisbane Broncos, Gold Coast Titans, Parramatta Eels, Wests Tigers and Newcastle Knights - will play curtain-raisers to NRL fixtures in the seven-week tournament.

The games will be broadcast nationally through a mix of live and delayed broadcasts.

Withers, who represented Australia for nine years, said he was looking forward to the first game against the Titans at Townsville's 1300Smiles Stadium on Saturday, May 19.

He will be joined in the Cowboy line-up by fellow Rocky reps Jayden Benbow, Jack Hughes, Malcolm Kenny, Damon Moore, Dave Zanette and Trevor Moran and brothers Cormac and Lachlan Hoch.

Rockhampton's Tamika Upton, Lydia Durkin and Jessica Bourke were named in the Cowboys' female team.

Withers said the tournament was a really exciting concept for the game.

"It's a massive privilege to be part of the first series,” he said.

"It's a huge opportunity for the young boys coming through, not only in furthering their touch careers but also in providing pathways into the NRL.

"I've been around the sport for a long time and to see something like this competition come to fruition is quite surreal.”

Withers said the Titans would provide a genuine challenge for the Cowboys.

"They're going to be tough, they always are, so we need to make sure we're strong through the midfield and get through our sets well,” he said.

"The Elite Eight Series just a few months ago showed there's not much between any of the teams, so we know it's going to be a hard-fought competition.”

Withers announced his retirement from rep duties after leading the Cowboys to their third consecutive Elite Eight title in March, but said the NRL Touch Premiership offered a fitting finale.

"This is certainly the icing on the cake,” he said.

"It was perfect timing for me - it was a nice surprise when the competition was confirmed last month and it's a nice way for me to finish it all.

"It's like a dream come true.”