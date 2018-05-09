Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton's former Australian rep Dan Withers will play for the North Queensland Cowboys in the NRL Touch Premiership.
Rockhampton's former Australian rep Dan Withers will play for the North Queensland Cowboys in the NRL Touch Premiership. Glen Eaton
Sport

Playing new comp 'icing on the cake' for sports stalwart

Pam McKay
by
9th May 2018 10:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOUCH: Dan Withers says playing in the inaugural NRL Touch Premiership will be the "icing on the cake” of his celebrated representative career.

The Rockhampton touch legend will turn out for the North Queensland Cowboys in the innovative competition, which starts this month.

READ: Rocky touch legend hails introduction of exciting new comp

READ: Rocky sports legend says 'nothing compares' to last victory

Six teams aligned with NRL clubs - the Cowboys, Brisbane Broncos, Gold Coast Titans, Parramatta Eels, Wests Tigers and Newcastle Knights - will play curtain-raisers to NRL fixtures in the seven-week tournament.

The games will be broadcast nationally through a mix of live and delayed broadcasts.

Withers, who represented Australia for nine years, said he was looking forward to the first game against the Titans at Townsville's 1300Smiles Stadium on Saturday, May 19.

He will be joined in the Cowboy line-up by fellow Rocky reps Jayden Benbow, Jack Hughes, Malcolm Kenny, Damon Moore, Dave Zanette and Trevor Moran and brothers Cormac and Lachlan Hoch.

Rockhampton's Jayden Benbow will play for the Cowboys in the innovative new touch competition.
Rockhampton's Jayden Benbow will play for the Cowboys in the innovative new touch competition. Warren Lynam

Rockhampton's Tamika Upton, Lydia Durkin and Jessica Bourke were named in the Cowboys' female team.

Withers said the tournament was a really exciting concept for the game.

"It's a massive privilege to be part of the first series,” he said.

"It's a huge opportunity for the young boys coming through, not only in furthering their touch careers but also in providing pathways into the NRL.

"I've been around the sport for a long time and to see something like this competition come to fruition is quite surreal.”

Withers said the Titans would provide a genuine challenge for the Cowboys.

"They're going to be tough, they always are, so we need to make sure we're strong through the midfield and get through our sets well,” he said.

The Dan Withers-captained Queensland Cowboys celebrate their three-peat in the Elite Eight Series in Coffs Harbour.
The Dan Withers-captained Queensland Cowboys celebrate their three-peat in the Elite Eight Series in Coffs Harbour. CONTRIBUTED

"The Elite Eight Series just a few months ago showed there's not much between any of the teams, so we know it's going to be a hard-fought competition.”

Withers announced his retirement from rep duties after leading the Cowboys to their third consecutive Elite Eight title in March, but said the NRL Touch Premiership offered a fitting finale.

"This is certainly the icing on the cake,” he said.

"It was perfect timing for me - it was a nice surprise when the competition was confirmed last month and it's a nice way for me to finish it all.

"It's like a dream come true.”

1300 smiles stadium gold coast titans north queensland cowboys nrl touch premiership touch
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Sister tells deckhand lost at sea was 'living his dream'

    Sister tells deckhand lost at sea was 'living his dream'

    News 'HOW do I say goodbye to someone you can't say goodbye to?': Loved ones pay tribute as police call off search for Jeff Costar.

    • 9th May 2018 10:53 AM
    Gracemere is fed up with brazen crime

    premium_icon Gracemere is fed up with brazen crime

    Crime Thieves target charity store in weekend spree

    Passengers injured in fatal crash sue for over $2.3M

    premium_icon Passengers injured in fatal crash sue for over $2.3M

    News They were in Year 12 when the crash killed classmate Jimmy Bryant.

    Vehicle hits man on busy Yeppoon stretch

    Vehicle hits man on busy Yeppoon stretch

    News MAN suffered head, shoulder and legs injuries as he was struck

    Local Partners