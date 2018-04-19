Playing the goat pays off for CQ distillery

NOT only have they just found out their gin rates among the best in the world, but Rockhampton Saleyards Distillery owners Warren and Catie Brewer will now be stocking products in Dan Murphys bottle shop.

The gold-winning Billy Goats Gin and the Capricorn Spiced Rum will be stocked in the Rockhampton store. The bronze-winning Wise Old Goat will also hopefully be available in store.

"The rum will be on there in a few weeks and we are just waiting on labels for the gin,” Warren said.

"Or people can buy it online or come in and see us to buy some.”

To celebrate their two recent achievements, The Saleyards Distillery is teaming up with Queensland Spirits to host a two day spirit celebration where the public can sample products and learn about the distillation process. Other Queensland distilleries include 1770, Art of Booze, Kalki Moon and Mount Uncle.

The event will be held on Friday 4 May and Saturday 5 May 2018.

To buy tickets info can be found on the Saleyards Distillery or Queensland Spirits Facebook page. Or you can pop in and buy tickets at the distillery door or call 0422 400 464.

What's in a name?

Catie and Warren were helped to create the recipe for the gold-winning gin by their Sydney based partners. From the four, three are born in the year of the goat. Additionally, Warren said the goat also represents the tropic of Capricorn.