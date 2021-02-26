Menu
Con Galvin and Courtney Brown in Dreaming of A Plastic Christmas, one of four plays performed by the Rockhampton Little Theatre.
Plays promise laughs at Rocky Little Theatre show

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
26th Feb 2021 2:00 PM
After a long hiatus away from the stage, Rockhampton Little Theatre is back in 2021 with a programme of one-act plays.

They were due to be performed in 2020 but were shelved due to Covid-19.

This time there will be four short plays written by Queensland playwrights – and most of them comedies.

First, there is the jaded couple who lament about not receiving “proper” gifts at Christmas. Everyone is giving gift cards these days. They decide to play a little game with these cards with hilarious consequences.

In the second play, an aged pensioner tries to tell anyone who will listen the virtues of his new walking stick.

It’s funny and it’s sad but gives us a glimpse of what it’s like to be getting older.

The third play involves a couple whose car has broken down and in need of help. Unfortunately, the phone they are using is in need of a password which no one seems to remember.

Finally, we have funny little play called “Room 22”.

Set in the tropical north, two couples check in to the same hotel with the same surname on the same day with hilarious shenanigans of mistaken identities.

RLT Short Play series

  • Walter Reid Cultural Centre
  • Friday 26 and Saturday 27 February, Friday 5 and Saturday 6 March, 2021
  • 7.30pm
  • Tickets can be purchased at the Pilbeam Theatre or seeitlive.com or at the door.

Please note the venue follows Covid Safe protocols for the performances.

