PlayStation slammed over Fortnite bungle

FORTNITE has launched on the Nintendo Switch and more than two million people have already downloaded the world's most popular video game.

The ability to now play on the Nintendo console is great news for gamers, except for those hoping to bring over their saved data from the PlayStation.

While Xbox and Nintendo allow cross-platform play, Sony has refused to let gamers use their pre-existing Fortnite account with the newly released Switch edition.

Gamers were already unable to share a Fortnite account between the Xbox and PlayStation.

Sony's bold move hasn't been well received by the gaming community, with the company receiving a sting of abuse online.

okay @PlayStation @AskPlayStation this is ridiculous.... I cant log into my switch with fortnite because I played on the ps4..... you have gone WAYTOOFAR with this "no cross play" thing #MakeTRUECrossPlatformHappen pic.twitter.com/1XbRYhiukh — Shawn (@datgi47) 14 June 2018

In addition to gamers, Nintendo has also taken a swipe at Sony.

"What competitors do is their decision to make. We believe being both developer-forward and fan-forward is in the best interest of the game," a spokesman told IGN.

Sony was quick to respond, but refused to budge.

"With more than 80 million monthly active users on PlayStation Network, we've built a huge community of gamers who can play together on Fortnite and all online titles," it said in a statement, reports the BBC.

"We also offer Fortnite cross-play support with PC, Mac, iOS, and Android devices, expanding the opportunity for Fortnite fans on PS4 to play with even more gamers on other platforms. "We have nothing further to add beyond this at this point."

Fortnite gamers are really upset at Sony.

WHAT IS FORTNITE?

The game is heavily influenced by Playerunknown's Battlegrounds - a Battle-Royale game which places 100 players on a remote island for a winner-takes-all showdown.

Players drop out of a flying purple bus and parachute down to an island below where they try to locate weapons and supplies in distinct regions that will be used to kill others in the game.

The online component ends as soon as you die - there are no second chances.

To ensure fast gameplay, Fortnite eventually forces players into a shrinking play zone - if you're outside of that area, your health begins to drain until you're dead.

Unlike Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, Fortnite puts a large focus on crafting, which is made possible from the game's destructible environments.

Once you've collected enough resources to build something, you can begin assembling walls and ramps for protection, with the game also allowing players to create traps.

The free video game has attracted 45 million players worldwide since being released around six months ago.

In February, Fortnite achieved a record-breaking 3.4 million people playing at the same time, with the title also now the most-watched release on the world's largest video game-streaming platform. Twitch.

HOW DOES THE GAME MAKE MONEY?

As mentioned earlier, Fortnite is free to download on almost every video game platform.

And with 45 million players worldwide, it might seem like the developer missed its chance to make a fortune from selling the title.

Although, it appears Epic Games is trying to get money from microtransactions - players pay $15 for $1000 of the virtual currency used by the game.

Using the virtual currency players can purchase items for their character which are "cosmetic only and grant no competitive advantage".

Surprisingly, the people playing the game also have a chance to make money from Fortnite, with a player making at least $A445,000 a month from his Twitch subscriptions.

